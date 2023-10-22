Falcons release inactives list ahead of NFC South clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leading up to the game, the Falcons had a clean bill of health on their Friday injury report. 

Oct 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Falcons continue to rotate the players they'll have available at defensive line. For the last two weeks, DL Ta'Quon Graham was inactive. He is active and available for the Falcons' NFC South clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

Inactive for the Falcons at defensive line: Eli Ankou, Albert Huggins and Joe Gaziano.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen spoke in his press conference this week about the approach the Falcons take when making their personnel decisions at defensive line. Essentially, Nielsen explained, there is always a group of players fighting for a spot on the active game-day roster week in and week out. That, and there is a lot that goes into those decisions.

"You just feel like, 'Alright, this guy is ready to go,' or, 'Maybe this guy is ready to go the other week,'" Nielsen said Thursday. "We'll always evaluate every rep, how they're doing in the walkthroughs. Are they doing the right things? Everything is evaluated. It's not just five reps and this guy is going to play. It's a whole body of work through the week. Then, also too, part of that is the matchup. Who do we like up this week? Who do like up this week? That plays into whoever is up at those positions."

For the third week in a row, Atlanta did not deal out game designations in its Friday injury report. So, they enter into Sunday's matchup in Tampa with a relatively clean bill of health.

In other inactives news, Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 7:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

CB Clark Phillips

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Eli Ankou

TE John FitzPatrick

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

Travel Photos | Falcons Fly to Tampa

The Falcons take flight to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in week seven of the 2023 regular season.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 21, 2021. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

