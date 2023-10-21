Five things to watch when Falcons face Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road

1. A need for turnovers...and taking care of the ball

A major point of emphasis for the Falcons in Week 7 had to do with the turnover battle. It's something the Falcons have lost a few times recently, and there were dire consequences against the Commanders Sunday. Atlanta's offense led in almost every single statistical category, and yet they still lost. More so, they had the second-most offensive production of any team in the league in the last two weeks.

As this week's Nerdy Birds installment explained: Since Week 5, the Falcons have averaged 424.5 yards per game – good for second in the NFL. Only Miami (474) has averaged more yards per game over the past two weeks.

And yet, that production feels like a moot point on account of the turnovers that have stalled drives. Like head coach Arthur Smith said Monday and Wednesday: The Falcons have seen improvement in the pass game. However, it's difficult to feel good about where the offense is without the points scored to back it up.

This is also a conversation for the defense, too. They know they have to hold up their end of the turnover bargain. Since the third quarter of the Detroit loss in Week 3, the Falcons defense has been really, really good. But they haven't had a takeaway since. More so, only Jessie Bates III has produced a turnover for this Falcons defense in 2023. That, Bates said, is an obvious step this defense needs to take.

"We have to find a way to create some more turnovers on defense," Bates said after the Falcons loss to the Commanders last Sunday. "It's hard to win when you're 0-for-3 in the turnover battle and you give up a big return on special teams. We're not going to overreact. It's Week 6 and we're 3-3. We have everything we want ahead of us."

The defense has seen major improvement in almost every single statistical category this year (not unlike the offense in the pass game in the last couple games). However, there's always room to develop, defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week, and forcing takeaways is where this defense can develop next.

It's something assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said the Falcons defensive backs are drilling. They're hungry for some turnovers, and that hunger should help this team.