Falcons injury report: Atlanta's clean slate continues ahead of Week 7 road game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

For the third week in a row, the Falcons have not given a player a game designation. 

Oct 20, 2023 at 01:02 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- For the third week in a row, the Falcons have not dealt out a game designation to a player ahead of a Sunday matchup.

The only player who missed a practice this week was Calais Campbell on Wednesday, but it was his regularly scheduled veteran rest day.

The Falcons had everyone in full attendance on Thursday and Friday. You can view the Falcons and Buccaneers full injury report as it's updated here. Check back in 90 minutes prior to kickoff in Tampa on Sunday for the Falcons official inactives list.

Week 7 Practice | 10.19.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Fast Twitch.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Jacob Saylors #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Jacob Saylors #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Milo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Milo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, October 19, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

news

Ryan Nielsen, David Onyemata, Arnold Ebiketie identify signs of an improving Falcons pass rush

Atlanta doubled its season total with five sacks against Washington in Week 6. 
news

Who will win in Week 7, Falcons or Buccaneers Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday
news

Nerdy Birds: A defense coming into its own and a passing game on the rise 

How about that defense? The Falcons rank fourth in the NFL in total defense, allowing 278.2 yards per game, but that stat tends to be a little misleading. Here's why. 
news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Arthur Smith and how Falcons can get even better

The Falcons have a huge NFC South clash with host Tampa Bay coming up on Sunday. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the participation levels Buccaneers practice week continues

Every player on the 53-man roster practiced Thursday
news

Falcons Daily: Atlanta searching for a breakthrough on the road vs. divisional opponent Tampa Bay

The Falcons haven't won a game on the road since Week 3 of the 2022 season. 
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 7 game
news

How Desmond Ridder's coachability has helped him grow through the Falcons highs and lows

As the Falcons (3-3) come off their first home loss of the season, Arthur Smith underscored Ridder's accountability and progress. 
news

Falcons injury report: Participation levels announced as practice begins for Buccaneers clash

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest) was the only Falcon who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. 
news

Falcons release defensive back, sign another from practice squad before Week 7 game with Bucs

Jaylinn Hawkins had appeared in all six of the Falcons games so far this season. Micah Abernathy will take his spot on the 53-man roster. 
news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith and the Falcons offense, Desmond Ridder and Cordarrelle Patterson

Your questions get answers as the Falcons prepare for a Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons injury report: Atlanta's clean slate continues ahead of Week 7 road game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Nerdy Birds: A defense coming into its own and a passing game on the rise 

How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Arthur Smith and how Falcons can get even better

