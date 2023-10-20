Falcons injury report: Atlanta's clean slate continues ahead of Week 7 road game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- For the third week in a row, the Falcons have not dealt out a game designation to a player ahead of a Sunday matchup.
The only player who missed a practice this week was Calais Campbell on Wednesday, but it was his regularly scheduled veteran rest day.
The Falcons had everyone in full attendance on Thursday and Friday. You can view the Falcons and Buccaneers full injury report as it's updated here. Check back in 90 minutes prior to kickoff in Tampa on Sunday for the Falcons official inactives list.
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Fast Twitch.