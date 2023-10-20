Who will win in Week 7, Falcons or Buccaneers Expert Picks

The Falcons face their first divisional opponent away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season as they travel to Tampa Bay.
Both teams are coming off losses in Week 6. Atlanta had some communication errors that got them the "L" despite leading in almost every statistical category. The Falcons haven't won a road-divisional game since Dec. 2021, and a last claimed victory on the road in Sept. 2022.
The Buccaneers' most recent loss came at home and they'll be extra motivated to not make it two straight on home field. Tampa Bay and the Falcons have each won a divisional game already this season, whoever comes out on top will lead the division.
For the first time this season every expert from the pool picked against the Falcons. Here's a full look at the picks:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Buccaneers
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Buccaneers
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Buccaneers
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Buccaneers
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Buccaneers
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Buccaneers
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Buccaneers
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Buccaneers
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Buccaneers
