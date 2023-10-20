Who will win in Week 7, Falcons or Buccaneers Expert Picks

The Falcons face their first divisional opponent away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season as they travel to Tampa Bay.

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 6. Atlanta had some communication errors that got them the "L" despite leading in almost every statistical category. The Falcons haven't won a road-divisional game since Dec. 2021, and a last claimed victory on the road in Sept. 2022.

The Buccaneers' most recent loss came at home and they'll be extra motivated to not make it two straight on home field. Tampa Bay and the Falcons have each won a divisional game already this season, whoever comes out on top will lead the division.

For the first time this season every expert from the pool picked against the Falcons. Here's a full look at the picks:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Buccaneers
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Buccaneers
Dan Parr | NFL.com Buccaneers
Tom Blair | NFL.com Buccaneers
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Buccaneers
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Buccaneers
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Buccaneers
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Buccaneers
Bill Bender | Sporting News Buccaneers

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Buccaneers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Buccaneers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in Week 7.

TT_1019
1 / 31
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992.
2 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992.

© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
3 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Alton Montgomery #22 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
4 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Alton Montgomery #22 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jeff Donaldson #42 during the Pre-Season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 14th, 1993. (Photo By Jimmy Cribb)
5 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jeff Donaldson #42 during the Pre-Season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 14th, 1993. (Photo By Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
6 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ruffin Hamilton #54 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
7 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ruffin Hamilton #54 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons player during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
8 / 31

Atlanta Falcons player during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
9 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 5, 2000.
10 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 5, 2000.

© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1991 preseason.
11 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1991 preseason.

© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 21, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
12 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 21, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ken Tippins #52 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1991.
13 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ken Tippins #52 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1991.

Perry McIntyre Jr./© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Eric Metcalf #21 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
14 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Eric Metcalf #21 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
L Bucs099
15 / 31
Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
16 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
17 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Bucs306
18 / 31
@Bucs161
19 / 31
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle #58 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
20 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle #58 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
@Bucs068
21 / 31
@Bucs085
22 / 31
Atlanta Falcons running back Tracy Johnson #43 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
23 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Tracy Johnson #43 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
24 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
@Bucs070
25 / 31
@Bucs218
26 / 31
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
27 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elijah Williams #25 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31st, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
28 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elijah Williams #25 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31st, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
L Bucs141
29 / 31
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
30 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Roberto Garza #63 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
31 / 31

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Roberto Garza #63 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
