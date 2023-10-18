Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Participation levels announced as practice begins for Buccaneers clash

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest) was the only Falcon who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons' preparation for a massive Week 7 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hasn't been hindered by injury to this point.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was the only player held out of Wednesday's practice, and his absence wasn't injury related. He was given a rest day.

No one was limited for this practice, the first of the week before traveling to play Tampa Bay on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

That's a positive and part of a healthy trend the Falcons have experienced with their active roster.

There are two more practices remaining in the week, with a formal injury report coming on Friday afternoon.

