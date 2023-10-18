How Desmond Ridder's coachability has helped him grow through the Falcons highs and lows

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After the Falcons' disjointed Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders, Desmond Ridder had to look in the proverbial mirror and see what he could have done better.

It's not hard for the young quarterback to look inward, despite throwing three interceptions in a game where the Falcons led in almost every statistical category. It's necessary.

"It's refreshing to coach a guy like Des because he is honest, aware and coachable," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "He's a real person."

Ridder said he has trouble falling asleep on Sunday nights if he doesn't watch the game back, compiling notes for Monday's film session. He's learned through those film sessions, and others, that he gets in trouble when he's trying to do too much. Instead, he said Wednesday that he needs to stay within the play call.

That was crystal clear on his second interception against the Commanders in the fourth quarter of the loss. Ridder threw the ball into the hands of a Washington defender in the endzone. The ball was intended for Drake London. Looking back, Ridder said if he just stuck with the play, he could've hit London for a touchdown. The drive, Ridder added, could have ended with a Dirty Bird dance instead of no points on third-and-goal, down two scores.

All of this is not to say that Ridder, and the Falcons' pass game overall, hasn't improved. He's taken coaching notes from earlier this season and applied them to become a more comfortable passer.

In Week 5 against the Houston Texans, Ridder broke 300 yards passing for the first time in his career. Then, he followed it up with another 300-passing yard performance against the Commanders.

He's been more accurate when throwing the deep ball, too. In the first four weeks of the season, Ridder was 41.7% with a 54.2 rating when throwing 20 or more yards, according to Next Gen Stats. In the last two games, he completed 60% of those passes with a 104.2 rating.

"He's making some big-time throws and guys are doing a good job of getting open," Smith said. "That part of our offense is clearly expanding."

Ridder said he's feeling more comfortable in the pocket. This is evident in him being able to get the ball out quicker and taking fewer sacks. He was tied for fourth in the league in sacks taken in the first four weeks, but tied for 26th in the last two games, according to Stathead.

The second-year quarterback has the chance to improve at every practice when competing against the Falcons' top-five defense. They don't make it easy on him, just ask assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray.

"He's a guy that competes every day in practice, and it's not going to be sugarcoated," Gray said. "He's gonna be a good football player, trust me."

Gray said the next step for Ridder is learning that you can't make every throw. He believes the Falcons quarterback will make the correct reads.