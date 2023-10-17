'As locked in as I've ever been': The story of Grady Jarrett's perfect wrestling run

Jarrett's road to a state championship started with that semifinal loss to Upton Lee's Logan Winkles the previous year. Jarrett went into that match as an underdog and wrestled like one after hearing so much about Winkles being the best that it got into his head.

"When it's put out that somebody's just supposed to be this and supposed to be that, you can psych yourself out," Jarrett said. "That's the lesson I learned, to not always trust the media clips. … They tell you you're never gonna be good enough or that you have no way you can beat this dude, that it's impossible, and you just might believe it."

Jarrett left that match believing he could've – should've – done better, a sentiment that struck him as unacceptable. There was no way he would make that mistake again. A declaration at a wrestling banquet certainly wouldn't guarantee it, but he had to start somewhere.

The level of conditioning and work ethic required for a real run at redemption was immense. Jarrett knew it. Hargrove knew it. The pair went through the steps required for the wrestler to find peak form.

The first was logistics.

"I built him the schedule he needed to get ready," Hargrove said. "I knew I had to get him as many tough matches his senior year as possible. Looking back on it, I think he ended up facing three to four state champions during the course of his senior year."

To compete with elites who often specialize and wrestle all year, Jarrett had to harness his rare athleticism. That meant a continuation of training that few weighing roughly 265 pounds regularly did.

"He trained just like he was a lightweight, a middleweight," Hargrove said. "That translated to matches where the whistle blows and he was shooting all those (athletic takedown attempts performed by smaller wrestlers) and was grabbing people's ankles and taking them down."

Hargrove also needed Jarrett to wrap his senior football season and dedicate himself to finding true wrestling shape. That meant a strict diet that would help improve performance in a grueling sport. That's something tough to police and difficult to get teenagers to grasp.

While Hargrove knew Jarrett was eating healthy, even he was surprised by the level of buy-in when they stopped for food on a road trip home from a January wrestling tournament.