Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith and the Falcons offense, Desmond Ridder and Cordarrelle Patterson

Robert Linzmeier from De Pere, Wisconsin

Ridder has made some really nice throws and has had his young QB lapses, reminiscent of Matt Ryan throwing INTs in endzone. People are quick to say put Heinicke in or go get someone. Everyone wants Mahomes or a top 5 QB. but those guys aren't available in free agency and even when the team is bad enough you draft who you think is that guy and still are 0-6 like the Panthers. Be patient and let the guy grow, what are your thoughts on Ridder's play so far?

Bair: I got a bunch of Desmond Ridder questions between Sunday's loss to Washington and when I sat down to write. This was one of a select few that didn't demand he be benched.

Let's make one thing clear: Desmond Ridder played a significant role in that Week 6 loss. His three interceptions proved costly. That's part of the gig as an NFL starting quarterback, credit for wins and blame for losses. The last two weeks are a perfect example of that.

This is just me talking here, but I don't think we're close to a change at quarterback. I don't think that's a positive development plan for a young signal caller. You have to work through some of these things to grow and improve as a player. We also need a larger sample size to determine if he's a long-term solution at quarterback. And one more point that doesn't get brought up much, Taylor Heinicke is a gamer who teammates love and can go win you a game, but has thrown a fair amount of interceptions, including 15 in his only full season as a full-time starter. He was better over nine starts in 2022, with 12 TDs and six picks.

Smith acknowledged that critical mistakes are costing the Falcons in 2023. They must be better overall at taking care of the football. That obviously includes the quarterback.

"I think you have to acknowledge those are things that happened, right?" Smith said. "You break it down. Ok, so – it's always hard up here because I don't ever want to ever sound like I'm making excuses or denying the inevitable. What happened, happened, but if you look at it, macro or big picture, there are a lot of things that are expanding. He's making some big-time throws and guys are doing a good job of getting open. That should benefit us, but the critical errors – like I said, when you go minus three in the turnovers, it's going to get you beat more times than not. They are different. That's the only thing I can say. If a guy was making the same mistake, the result still goes down as an interception, but why they happened may have been different. I wouldn't call it discouraged, but clearly, we have to eliminate those critical errors."