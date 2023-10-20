Nerdy Birds: A defense coming into its own and a passing game on the rise 

Regardless of what we call it or how we classify it, the Falcons have been very successful at getting teams off of the field and limiting their ability to get into drives. We mentioned this a few weeks ago when discussing the importance of early downs for the offense and those truths remain.

The average length of a scoring drive in the NFL this season is 7.99 plays. On average, Atlanta is allowing 5.3 plays per opponent possession, the fifth-fewest in the league. Fewer plays equals fewer points.

It has truly taken all 11 players on the field for Atlanta to have the kind of defensive success that it has enjoyed to this point. The Falcons run defense has been among the stoutest in the NFL, ranking third in defensive success rate against rushes (68.9%) and second in expected points added per carry (minus-0.21). Perhaps the most impressive part of the Falcons run defense this season has been the team's ability to have success with light boxes.

Atlanta is allowing just 3.7 yards per carry despite having seven or fewer defenders in the box on 52.8% of carries. That is the 10th-highest percentage of light boxes in the league this season. And when you can defend the run without devoting extra resources to the box, like an additional linebacker or safety, you can use those resources to better match up against the offense in the passing game.