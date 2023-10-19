Falcons Daily: Atlanta searching for a breakthrough on the road vs. divisional opponent Tampa Bay

The more time that passes the more this first matchup between the Buccaneers and Falcons feels like a must-win for Atlanta. They're sitting at 3-3 on the year. The Bucs, who had their bye week already, are 3-2. Tampa leads the division. But as we all know, leading this specific division at this point in the season means nothing. It means nothing because -- as we've seen -- one win here or one loss there can be the difference between a first-place standing and scraping the bottom of the NFC South barrel.

As we've established, it has been a long time since the Falcons won a road game. It has been even longer since the Falcons won a division game on the road. They beat Carolina in Charlotte on Dec. 12, 2021, though they've only played three NFC South road games since.

It would mean a lot for the Falcons to get back above .500 with a key win against a divisional opponent. There's a thought, though that it would also mean a lot from a mental standpoint, too. Winning a key matchup on the road could go a long way when talking about a psychological hurdle of losing games when playing away from home.

"It's obviously more comfortable starting at home with your routines and this and that, but the reality is you have to win on the road in this league," head coach Arthur Smith said in the week following the Falcons' loss to the Jaguars in London. "You need to do both if you want to be a really great team. There are things you look at. ... When you can get something going early, especially on the road, then you need to steal the initiative."

Even then, Smith said the Falcons know they "need to take the next step" in their overall production and performance. They're coming off a disappointing and frustrating loss to the Commanders at home, a place where they've won a good amount of games the last two seasons. The loss was most frustrating for players and coaches because the Falcons led the Commanders in almost every single statistical category, and yet, they still lost.

"It came down to the turnovers, and if you want to count the punt return as a turnover, that's tough," Smith said Wednesday. "You've got to give them credit because the few opportunities they got they turned them into touchdowns and that was the difference in the game. Yeah, certainly, that's where (you're) frustrated.

"You've got to look at yourself and say, 'Alright, what can we do better? How do we take that next step?' I always think this, you can make a lot of excuses, but your record is what it is, and we deserve to be 3-3. Do we think we've had some chances to be better? Absolutely. But that's not where we're at. The good news is we got a huge game Sunday down in Tampa, a chance to get another divisional win that could feel like two. We'll be ready to go."