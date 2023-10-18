Falcons release defensive back, sign another from practice squad before Week 7 game with Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released safety Jaylinn Hawkins from their 53-man roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Safety Micah Abernathy was signed from the Falcons' practice squad as a corresponding move.

Hawkins played in all six games this season, mainly on the special teams. Richie Grant and Jessie Bates III have been the Falcons' starting safeties so far in 2023.

Hawkins took 29 (8%) defensive snaps and 125 (81%) on special teams. He recorded three tackles.

The Falcons drafted Hawkins with a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of California. He appeared in 48 games since then for Atlanta, starting 22.

Hawkins' biggest season for the Falcons came in 2022, when he started 16 games and made a career-high 84 tackles. During the Falcons' win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, Hawkins recovered a fumble in the end zone to score a touchdown. He forced another fumble and broke up six passes that year, too.