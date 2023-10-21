Falcons split Week 7 practice squad elevations on offense and defense

Tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive lineman LaCale London were elevated, Atlanta announced Saturday.

Oct 21, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons made two members of their practice squad eligible for their Week 7 divisional matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (1 p.m., FOX).

Fisk has been a member of the Falcons' practice squad since 2022. He has never played for another team in any capacity.

London also received an elevation, his second in two weeks. The defensive lineman ended up playing last week in the Falcons loss to the Washington Commanders. He took 10 defensive snaps (20%) and recorded one tackle.

London's only other NFL experience came in 2021 with the Chicago Bears, where he was also on the practice squad. He was active in one game, taking just one snap and not recording any stats. London otherwise played in the XFL.

Everyone on the Falcons' 53-man roster is available to play Sunday since no one received a game designation on Friday’s final injury report. The Falcons will release their official inactives list 90 minutes prior to kickoff in Tampa Sunday.

