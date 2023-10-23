FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Arthur Smith joined the Tennessee Titans in 2011 with a short-term goal and a long-term vision. He wasn't close to either when he called Jerry Gray as a twenty-something working at Ole Miss, looking to turn a connection with the respected defensive mind into a new opportunity in the NFL.

He had been a defensive assistant and quality control coach, respectively, with the Rebels and the NFL's Washington football team before that. Smith was a million miles from his ultimate objective of being an offensive playcaller and a head coach.

He was honest with new Titans head coach Mike Munchak when interviewing for a gig without fanfare, substantial pay or the promise of sleeping very much. Quality control is a taxing position, one that consists of considerable labor completing monotonous work to make life easier for others.

He was willing to take the job for a chance to reunite with Gray, after their time together in Washington, and join the NFL ranks. He spent a year working on defense in Tennessee before taking a step, albeit a small one, in the right direction.

Smith changed units, moving to the offensive side of the ball around his 30th birthday. He'd reached a short-term goal, but his long-term vision was nearly a decade away. The next nine years were spent all in Nashville, learning and grinding and adapting. He was a rare constant within an organization that went through four head coaches and an ownership transition. He slowly climbed the ladder with one eye on a big prize.

Smith reached his peak in 2021 when he was formally named head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Now, just days away from a return to the place that helped shape his career, Smith sat down to discuss his tenure in Tennessee.

"It was 10 years of formative coaching," Smith said in an interview with AtlantaFalcons.com. "…The building I walked into in 2011 to the one I left at the end of the 2020 season was not the same. The change the building had done, plus the change in the NFL the way these teams operate. You know, that had been a smaller team. It was amazing the way that the business grew around you. It was fascinating to me, and the improvements that were made to the facilities, especially when Amy (Adams Strunk) took over, it was like 10 different lifetimes.