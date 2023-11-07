NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles stay at No. 1, Ravens join top 3 and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Vikings

Atlanta drops into the lower half of the league after its second straight loss. 

Nov 07, 2023 at 12:37 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Ravens have gone from pretty darn good to something else altogether. They've played the Lions, Cardinals and Seahawks over the last three weeks, with two of those teams in the league's upper echelon. Baltimore won those games by a combined score of 106-33. Oh, and Arizona put up 24.

I say all that to say this, the Ravens are playing as well as anyone. It's time to acknowledge that fact. They're playing some elite football right now. They're one of a few truly complete teams, and they should be mentioned with the Bengals and Chiefs as legit AFC title contenders. 

The NFC has some top teams in the Eagles, 49ers and Lions, though the NFC South doesn't have a team in that group. The Falcons fell out of first place with a loss to Minnesota and New Orleans' victory, though those two teams are hanging in the middle of the pack. 

Let's take a look at how the entire league shakes out in these Week 10 NFL Power Rankings:

(8-1)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles show up big in big games. That'll help them this winter.

Related Links

(7-2)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Pat Mahomes swears the Chiefs offense will get right. I believe him. When it does, K.C. will be borderline unstoppable.
(7-2)
3
3
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens fans gave me the business last week, saying (over and over again) that No. 6 was too low. Uncle. You all were right. I was wrong. The Ravens are playing out of their minds right now.
(5-3)
4
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow and the Bengals look like themselves, a team nobody wants to play right now.
(6-2)
5
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags vs. 49ers after both teams had a bye. Circle that one on the calendar.
(6-3)
6
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill said he was going to make the Chiefs work. Quite the opposite. They made him (and the Dolphins) fight for every yard.
(6-2)
7
2
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Are the Lions part of the NFL's elite? I think so.
(5-3)
8
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Let me get this straight. The 49ers employ Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead ... and now Chase Young?!?
(5-3)
9
3
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Dominated the Cardinals. Yawn. Let's see how they do against Baltimore on Sunday.
(5-3)
10
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
This team plays so well in stretches. Too often, those stretches aren't long enough.
(5-3)
11
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
That Steelers defense is TOUGH. That's required, considering how inconsistent the offense is these days.
(5-3)
12
2
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Rough day at the office against a tough Ravens team. Will they rebound?
(5-4)
13
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills have some problems. Not the juggernaut many expected them to be.
(4-4)
14
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
When Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are on at the same time, Chargers are tough to stop.
(5-4)
15
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
The Saints offense is starting to figure it out.


(4-4)
16
2
Texans_table
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud is that dude.
(5-4)
17
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Josh Dobbs pulled a rabbitt out of his hat in Atlanta.
(4-5)
18
3
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons are moving the ball but not punching it in enough. That simply has to change.
(4-4)
19
2
Jets_table
New York Jets
Not sure how Jets can go with Zach Wilson all year.
(4-5)
20
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Might've lost to one-win Panthers if not for two pick-sixes.
(4-5)
21
4
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders got a dead cat bounce from Mark Davis cleaning house. Will it last?
(3-5)
22
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh made life rough on rookie Will Levis.
(4-5)
23
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Commanders trade Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Sure seems like a rebuild's coming.
(3-5)
24
4
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs are both in a free fall and not playing all that bad. Rare combo.
(3-5)
25
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Sean Payton says the Broncos are better coming out of the bye. We'll see, Sean. We'll see.
(3-5)
26
4
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
No team needed a win worse than the Packers.
(3-6)
27
4
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams offense is, well, they miss Matt Stafford so, so much.
(2-7)
28
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Okay. We've all had our fun with the Tyson Bagent storyline. Chicago wants Justin Fields back.
(2-7)
29
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
How the mighty have fallen.
(2-7)
30
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
You feel for Daniel Jones. Comes back from injury only to suffer a season-ender. Brutal turn. Oh, and injuries stink.
(1-7)
31
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young threw three interceptions, including two pick-sixes. Rough start to his rookie year.
(1-8)
32
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Looks like Kyler Murray's set to start against the Falcons. Cardinals just got a little tougher to beat.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Eagles on top, 49ers fall, Jaguars move into elite class and Falcons, Saints very close

Falcons still atop the NFC South, but Saints and Bucs close in the division.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Chiefs take top spot, Eagles at No. 2 as 49ers lose again and Falcons move up a bit

Atlanta is the top NFC South team in the division and these rankings, moving on up after big win in Tampa. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: 49ers remain on top, Lions claw into second spot and Falcons fall after losing to Commanders

The NFC South remains tightly packed after all four teams lose in Week 6, setting up a big game Sunday between the Falcons and Bucs. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: 49ers remain No. 1 after beating Cowboys, Lions on the prowl and Falcons flying higher

Desmond Ridder's performance and the Falcons defense inspires confidence that Atlanta can compete over the long haul.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers tough to beat, Bills buck up and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Jaguars

Eagles and Chiefs remain impressive and rank among NFL's upper tier. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 49ers stay on top, Dolphins up to No. 2, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall a bit after Lions loss

Lots of shuffling after lots of wacky results in Week 3 action.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: 49ers remain on top, Dolphins move up and Falcons keep rising after two straight wins

Star quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow leading 0-2 teams off to a slow start.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers on top, Eagles and Cowboys up high, with Falcons in solid position after beating Panthers 

NFC South goes 3-1 in first week of NFL action.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on top after Super Bowl, Eagles still fly after loss

Let's see how the league shakes out after the 2023 NFL season concludes
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Eagles still on top after loss to Cowboys, with Joe Burrow and Bengals in hot pursuit while 49ers keep moving up

Falcons drop another spot after loss to Ravens
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Bengals' Joe Burrow, Bills' Josh Allen, Chiefs' Pat Mahomes and 49ers' Brock Purdy(?!?) have teams at the top

Falcons drop some after losing to rival Saints

Top News

From the desert, bringing the heat: Inside Bijan Robinson's epic high school football career at Salpointe High in Arizona

Arthur Smith announces Taylor Heinicke will remain starting quarterback in Week 10

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles stay at No. 1, Ravens join top 3 and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Vikings

Monochrome Monday | Week 9 Falcons vs Vikings

Advertising