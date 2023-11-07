NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles stay at No. 1, Ravens join top 3 and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Vikings

The Ravens have gone from pretty darn good to something else altogether. They've played the Lions, Cardinals and Seahawks over the last three weeks, with two of those teams in the league's upper echelon. Baltimore won those games by a combined score of 106-33. Oh, and Arizona put up 24.
I say all that to say this, the Ravens are playing as well as anyone. It's time to acknowledge that fact. They're playing some elite football right now. They're one of a few truly complete teams, and they should be mentioned with the Bengals and Chiefs as legit AFC title contenders.
The NFC has some top teams in the Eagles, 49ers and Lions, though the NFC South doesn't have a team in that group. The Falcons fell out of first place with a loss to Minnesota and New Orleans' victory, though those two teams are hanging in the middle of the pack.
Let's take a look at how the entire league shakes out in these Week 10 NFL Power Rankings:
