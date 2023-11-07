NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles stay at No. 1, Ravens join top 3 and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Vikings

Videos Arthur Smith on the Vikings loss and the road ahead

Videos Analyzing Taylor Heinicke, Arthur Smith and what went wrong in loss to Vikings

Videos Taylor Heinicke, Jonnu Smith, Jeff Okudah & others address the media following Falcons vs. Vikings matchup

Videos Arthur Smith addresses media following Falcons vs. Vikings matchup | Press conferences

Videos Every Jonnu Smith catch from 100-yard game Week 9

Videos Vikings at Falcons | NFL+ Highlights

Videos Tyler Allgeier rushes for a 5-yard touchdown vs. Minnesota Vikings

Videos Tyler Allgeier rumbles downfield to cap off bruising 13-yard rush

Videos Heinicke's 14-yard laser dots Van Jefferson along sideline in fourth quarter

Videos Heinicke looks like a torpedo during dive to cap 13-yard scramble

Videos Kyle Pitts snags leaping 27-yard reception up the seam

Videos Danny Glover takes in Vikings-Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Videos Taylor Heinicke fires it to KhaDarel Hodge for 20-yard connection

Videos Can't-Miss Play: 60-yard TD! Jonnu Smith's MAJOR turbo boost sparks score

Videos Younghoe Koo's 54-yard FG extends Falcons' lead to 14-10 vs. Vikings

Videos Big-man takeaway! Kentavius Street snags Dobbs' loose football in first game after trade from Eagles

Videos Younghoe Koo converts third FG of half to extends Falcons' lead to 11-3

Videos Arnold Ebiketie with a Spectacular Sack vs. Minnesota Vikings

Videos Younghoe Koo's 43-yard FG extends Falcons' lead to 8-3

Videos Jonnu Smith breaks multiple tackles for 16-yard reception

Videos Calais Campbell sacks Joshua Dobbs for safety on QB's first drive as a Viking

Videos Taylor Heinicke zips it to Kyle Pitts for 11-yard connection via quick hitch route

Videos Jeff Okudah's blanket coverage vs. Addison prevents WR from first-down reception

Videos Taylor Heinicke dots Mack Hollins for 18-yard connection via crossing route

Videos KhaDarel Hodge breaks Akayleb Evans' tackle for 31-yard gain

Videos Younghoe Koo's 52-yard FG opens scoring in Vikings-Falcons game

Videos Jeff Okudah's hit-stick tackle stonewalls Hall at 1-yard line

Videos Heinicke's 12-yard fastball to Pitts has quite a bit of heat behind it

Videos Vice Chairman of AMBSE Steve Cannon & U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Randy A. George discuss Atlanta Falcons & US Armed Forces' Call to Service efforts

Videos Atlanta Falcons look to get back on track versus Vikings at Home for Week 9 NFC matchup | NFL

Videos Ryan Nielsen, Marquice Williams, & Dave Ragone discuss week 9 preparations

Videos Desmond Ridder and Jessie Bates III speak to media ahead of Vikings matchup

Videos Rising Stars: Falcons' Jeff Okudah & AJ Terrell join forces in Atlanta | Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos Bradley Pinion details transformative trip to Africa, giving back and his football origin story | Falcons in Focus

Videos Taylor Heinicke, Jerry Gray, Bijan Robinson, & others discuss adjusting to changes ahead of Vikings matchup

Videos Bud Brought A Buddy: A.J. Terrell and Bud Dupree talk hip hop, break down film and fashion, and more

Videos Arthur Smith discusses trades, injuries, and week 9 starting QB Taylor Heinicke

Videos "Stay in the moment!" | Bud Dupree is mic'd up versus the Tennessee Titans | Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos Falcons trade for a Defensive Lineman | Grady Jarrett to IR | Rapid Reactions