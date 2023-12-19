NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 49ers stay on top, Bills surge, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall back after Panthers loss

The AFC playoffs should be super competitive, with several upper-tier teams capable of winning it all. 

Dec 18, 2023 at 11:28 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Remember way back when, you know, like a couple weeks ago, when NFL fans all over were ready to count the Buffalo Bills out? Yeah. Me, too. 

The Bills have found elite form these past few weeks. Don't believe me? Just ask the Chiefs and Cowboys. The Bills have won two straight and looked great doing it, seemingly ready to make a push for the postseason despite being the AFC's No. 10 seed not too long ago. 

There are a bunch of worthy AFC wild-card combatants, many of whom reside in the AFC North. The Browns and Bengals will have something to say about the playoff picture. Maybe the Broncos, too. We'll see. 

The 49ers are still the class of the NFC, with Cowboys and Eagles looking a bit vulnerable these days. Let's take a look at the entire league in these Week 16 NFL power rankings:

week-16-23-power-rankings

Related Links

(11-3)
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy for MVP. Or Christian McCaffrey. Or Deebo Samuel. Or Fred Warner. Man, the Niners are stacked.
(11-3)
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens are winning with Lamar, a solid run game and great defense. As they've done for so, so long.
(10-4)
3
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
No Tyreek Hill, no problem. Dolphins are more than just one dude.
(8-6)
4
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen felt like the kid who didn't do much for the group project but still got an A. That's okay, cause his teammates were downright dominant.
(10-4)
5
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Unbeatable one week, a turnstile next. So odd. That's not a recipe for winning the NFC.
(10-4)
6
2
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have lost three straight. That's not Philly being special.
(8-5)
7
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid fined 100k for, ahem disagreeing with officials.. Pat Mahomes got 50k. They won't miss the money. They will miss the win lost by a dumb, avoidable penalty. They followed that up with a win over New England, but it wasn't impressive, per se.
(9-4)
8
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Lions woke up against Denver. When they're at their best, Detroit can play with anybody.
(9-5)
9
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco gets $75k for every regular-season win. He's already stacking up cash.
(6-6)
10
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow goes down, then the Bengals win three straight. What's down is up.
(8-6)
11
1
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence getting banged up lately. When he's not near-perfect, Jags aren't good.
(8-6)
12
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Texans win one without C.J. Stroud. Case Keenum gets a gold star.
(8-6)
13
3
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
I've been slow to acknowledge the Colts as the real deal. It's about time.
(7-7)
14
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Rams have found a run game. That'll free up Cooper Kupp. Rams are a surprise contender in the NFC.
(7-7)
15
3
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Anyone hear that Drew Lock interview after he won it late. Such emotion. Can't help but root for that guy.
(7-7)
16
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Sean Payton let Russ have in on the sideline. Not a great look considering this partnership ain't dissolving any time soon.
(7-7)
17
7
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker may have found a home in Tampa Bay, which is in the driver's seat to win the NFC South (again).
(7-7)
18
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
The Josh Dobbs fad is over, but don't sleep on Nick Mullens. The dude can play.
(7-7)
19
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
When Derek Carr is sharp in the red zone, the Saints are tough to beat.


(6-8)
20
6
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Packers are starting to fall apart, aren't they. That's unusual in Green Bay.
(7-7)
21
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
If Mike Tomlin gets canned, he'll have a job in about 15 seconds.
(5-9)
22
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Plain and simple: Darnell Moody's gotta catch that.
(6-8)
23
3
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Can Antonio Pierce do enough to take away the interim tag? I think so.
(6-8)
24
3
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Too many massive mistakes at the end. The Falcons have struggled closing out games.
(5-9)
25
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans struggle when Derek Henry doesn't produce. Tale as old as time.
(5-9)
26
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
Did you see how fast his teammates came to Tommy DeVito's aid after he got hit? Locker room must really like him.
(5-9)
27
3
Jets_table
New York Jets
That performance vs. Miami looked more like the Jets we all know and have seen way too often in primetime.
(5-9)
28
3
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Sure looked like the Bolts quit on Staley.
(3-11)
29
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Playing the 49ers shows just how far the Cards have to come.
(4-10)
30
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Sure seems like a regime change is coming to the capitol.
(2-12)
31
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Gotta a win over Atlanta in messy conditions, without scoring a touchdown.. Special teams coach turned interim HC won with special teams. What a shock.
(3-11)
32
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
This has got to be Belichick's last year in New England, right?

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.

1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 49ers, Ravens, Cowboys in top 3, NFC South tightly packed after Falcons loss to Bucs

Chiefs, Lions tumble a bit after upset losses; Joe Flacco and Jake Browning keep Browns, Bengals afloat. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: 49ers back on top; Dolphins, Ravens and Chiefs tightly packed in the AFC and Falcons move on up

Atlanta leads the NFC South by a game after beating New York Jets.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Eagles keep top spot, 49ers move up and Falcons jump up above Saints

Ravens, Cowboys and Jaguars show well in previous week of games. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Eagles on top with Chiefs just behind, Texans move on up and Falcons stand pat after bye

Chiefs and Eagles stay put after their dramatic Monday night battle.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Eagles, Chiefs atop the league, 49ers move back to top 3, Falcons tumble after loss

Jaguars, Bengals fall out of elite class (temporarily, at least) after difficult defeats. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles stay at No. 1, Ravens join top 3 and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Vikings

Atlanta drops into the lower half of the league after its second straight loss. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Eagles on top, 49ers fall, Jaguars move into elite class and Falcons, Saints very close

Falcons still atop the NFC South, but Saints and Bucs close in the division.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Chiefs take top spot, Eagles at No. 2 as 49ers lose again and Falcons move up a bit

Atlanta is the top NFC South team in the division and these rankings, moving on up after big win in Tampa. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: 49ers remain on top, Lions claw into second spot and Falcons fall after losing to Commanders

The NFC South remains tightly packed after all four teams lose in Week 6, setting up a big game Sunday between the Falcons and Bucs. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: 49ers remain No. 1 after beating Cowboys, Lions on the prowl and Falcons flying higher

Desmond Ridder's performance and the Falcons defense inspires confidence that Atlanta can compete over the long haul.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers tough to beat, Bills buck up and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Jaguars

Eagles and Chiefs remain impressive and rank among NFL's upper tier. 

Top News

What Arthur Smith said about the quarterback position moving forward after Week 15 loss to Carolina

Inside Tori's Notebook: Struggling to make sense of Falcons after loss to Carolina

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 15 road loss to Panthers

Bair: Desmond Ridder's costly mistakes negating good things he has done

Advertising