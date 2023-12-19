NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 49ers stay on top, Bills surge, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall back after Panthers loss

Remember way back when, you know, like a couple weeks ago, when NFL fans all over were ready to count the Buffalo Bills out? Yeah. Me, too.
The Bills have found elite form these past few weeks. Don't believe me? Just ask the Chiefs and Cowboys. The Bills have won two straight and looked great doing it, seemingly ready to make a push for the postseason despite being the AFC's No. 10 seed not too long ago.
There are a bunch of worthy AFC wild-card combatants, many of whom reside in the AFC North. The Browns and Bengals will have something to say about the playoff picture. Maybe the Broncos, too. We'll see.
The 49ers are still the class of the NFC, with Cowboys and Eagles looking a bit vulnerable these days. Let's take a look at the entire league in these Week 16 NFL power rankings:
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.