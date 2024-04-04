 Skip to main content
Falcons sign cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr.

The cornerback joins the Falcons with eight NFL seasons under his belt. 

Apr 04, 2024 at 04:05 PM
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr., the team announced Thursday.

Hamilton enters his ninth season in the league, most recently spending three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2021-23).

After a slew of offensive transactions to begin free agency, the Falcons signed a third defensive player since the legal tampering window opened in March. Atlanta signed Eddie Goldman Wednesday and Kentavius Street March 18. The Falcons brought back Nate Landman prior to the new league year beginning. 

Hamilton registered 40 total tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception in 14 games and nine starts in 2023. 

The cornerback spent the first two years NFL career with the then-Oakland Raiders where he came in as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He then spent two seasons with the New York Giants (2018-19) and a single season with the Kansas City Chiefs (2020) before signing with Arizona.

In this career, Hamilton has recorded 172 total tackles, 25 passes defended and two interceptions in 98 game appearances and 18 starts. Hamilton has also accounted for a tackle for loss and a quarterback in his eight-season career.

The southern native returns to the region after playing high school in his home state of South Carolina and college career at South Carolina State.

