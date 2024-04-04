Notes on a (hypothetical) Calais Campbell return

At this point in time, it's likely Campbell is still weighing his options. First, to retire or not to retire. Campbell will have just turned 38 years old when the 2024 season begins in September. For any player, let alone a defensive player lining up at the line of scrimmage play after play, that's a long time. But if Campbell wants to return for another go, he'd have opportunities waiting for him. And therein lies the other options he'd weigh.

Campbell has touched the organizations and communities of Arizona, Jacksonville, Baltimore and -- now -- Atlanta. There's sentimental value at each stop for Campbell. He was drafted by the Cardinals, spending a whopping nine seasons there. He spent three years in Jacksonville, where he was a Pro Bowl selection every single year, along with his All-Pro honors in 2017. He also spent three seasons in Baltimore and one in Atlanta, where he was chasing 100 sacks. He finally notched No. 100 in 2023 with Atlanta and now boasts 105.5 in his career.

All four stops means something to Campbell, and all four stops would likely have a difficult time telling Campbell no if he wanted to return. Heck, Ryan Nielsen is the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville now. Who's to say Campbell wouldn't want to return simply to work with him? It was Nielsen's coaching vigor and play vision that helped sell Campbell on Atlanta in the first place.

However, before we wrap up, someone else may want to have a crack at coaching Campbell. And that someone else may very well be Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.

As we found out at the Annual League Meeting two weeks ago, Morris and Campbell have spoken. Morris said he wouldn't disclose all of the things the two discussed in their conversation, wanting to leave majority of it to come from Campbell himself. Morris did share, though, he'd be more than happy to welcome Campbell back to Atlanta. It would seem, the door is open for that (hypothetical) return.

In their conversation, Morris laid out the vision he had for Campbell's extended time in Atlanta, if that was something he chose to do in 2024. Morris said he is hoping to have further conversations of similar nature with Campbell in the not-too-distant future.

"I look forward to getting a chance to sit in front of him because he's as impressive as it get when it comes to football character," Morris said in March. "He's had as impressive of a career as you can have. (There's) stuff that he still brings to the game -- to us -- moving forward, and I look forward to discussing that in detail with him at a later date."

At the current moment, the Falcons don't have much cap space with which to work. They need a little more than $12 million to sign their draft class. According to OverTheCap.com, they have $6.28 million in cap space right now. In essence, that means other contracts will need to be tweaked to give the Falcons more wiggle room. This is important, too, because it simultaneously means big-time signings will be tougher to come by in the near future. That could include a potential deal with Campbell, whose 2023 one-year deal was valued at $7 million. It doesn't mean it can't or won't happen; it just means work needs to be done to make room.