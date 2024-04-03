Question of the Week: Who of the Falcons returning players sparks the most excitement for 2024?

McELHANEY: I went back and forth when deciding on who to name. At first, I thought about any of the Falcons' key offensive weapons; think Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson or Tyler Allgeier. But if you look in the bottom section of this article, you'll see Amna beat me to KP. That's OK. The person I ultimately chose is a complete 180 from the list above. He's not a youngster. He's not an offensive guy. Like Pitts, London, Robinson and Allgeier, though, he has been in Atlanta for his entire career.

Yep, Grady Jarrett.

There is no denying Jarrett's importance within the scope of Atlanta defenses in the last decade. He has been the heart and soul of the unit for as long as he has been lacing up his cleats for the Falcons. He's coming off the most serious injury he has sustained in his nine years of work to this point. Year 10 in the league -- and in Atlanta -- is now upon Jarrett. And if you don't believe he's chomping at the bit to get back out there, you haven't been paying attention to anything Jarrett has said or done since the moment he was drafted in 2015.

If there was anything the 2023 season told us about Jarrett, it's that he finally has help around him. For too long, one could argue the overall production of the Falcons defense lived and died by Jarrett's performance. It's why you saw Jarrett double- or triple-teamed so much between 2019-22. This past season, though? He had help in the form of David Onyemata, Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell. Their presence took some of the offensive line heat off Jarrett. Just when he was warming up, his season ended.