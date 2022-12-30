Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder development, Richie Grant, Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill

The Falcons have two games left this season, with plenty to examine and analyze in each one as we create an offseason priority list.

Where are the Falcons set? Where to they need help?

RELATED CONTENT:

We explore some of that in this Friday Bair Mail. We spend more time, however, on quarterback possibilities for the future, including a pair of established veterans who could be Falcons options should they choose to pursue them.

Let's get right to your questions in the final mailbag of the week. And, technically, the final mailbag of the year. Happy New Year, you crazy kids.

AJ Kal from ???

Is Desmond Ridder the future or is drafting a QB in the draft the correct option?

Bair: Direct and to the point, A.J. I can dig it. I think there are two questions in here, though, whether you meant for that or not. I'm also going to ignore the word "Or"

Q: Is Desmond Ridder the quarterback of the future?

A: No way to know after two starts. Probably won't know for sure after four games, either, even if he's awesome and beats the Cardinals and Bucs to close out the season right. The sample size isn't big enough, in my opinion. These four games can give you an inkling, a leaning. It could also eliminate a quarterback if he's awful and tone deaf and shows zero signs of progress. Ridder, I can attest, is none of those things.

He's self-aware, in command and unafraid of the moment. He also has arm strength, and his decisiveness will improve with experience and with better receiving targets. He's inaccurate at times, until he finds a rhythm. [And, Oscar Price, don't think I won't post or comment on critical questions. Regular readers can vouch for that. I just can't publish questions presuming outright falsehoods within the structure of the inquiry. Drake London's a possession receiver who can't create separation? Ridder can't hit a wide-open receiver? That's just ludicrous.]

Q: Is drafting a QB the correct option?

A: I think that's a separate issue. If you LOVE a quarterback atop this draft and think he can take you to new heights and stabilize the position for a decade or more, take him. If there isn't that dude, don't. I don't see much sense in adding another mid-round quarterback, though, unless you're sure Ridder doesn't have it. I think there's enough intriguing evidence that you want to see more.