Falcons Daily: Finding pass rush production was always going to be a process in Atlanta, not a quick fix

So, what did you expect of the 2022 Falcons? Did you expect the pass rush to make a hop, skip and a jump in production? Well, improvement was reasonable but a complete turnaround? Not as likely.

"For those young guys, yeah, you'd love to have a guy go out as a rookie and have 15 sacks," Smith said, "but that usually doesn't happen. We feel good about their development but we have to continue to improve and it's all across the board."

Because let's not forget that it isn't just on the edge rushers to make a difference in pass rush. It's on the interior defensive linemen as well.

Nothing against Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton and Timmy Horne, but they were fighting for a roster spot in August. Now they're playing significant rotational roles, if not starting alongside Grady Jarrett. It's not an excuse, but it is the reality.

"We have to find ways to continue to pressure the quarterback, and it's sometimes not the edge, but the coordinated rush inside, too. There's a lot that goes into it," Smith said. "... It's inside-out, too."

Let's also not forget that all stats can be manipulated.

The Falcons only have 19 sacks in 2022, but in their last seven games they've held opponents to a 20.7 points per game average, as opposed to a 25.6 average in the previous eight games. They've kept three of their last four opponents from scoring more than 20 points a game. Though they have given up their fair share of explosives, this defense has been much better in the red zone in the back half of the season. It may not seem that way when you're looking at league rankings and box scores, but if you're watching the Falcons you know the defense hasn't been the problem child as it has grown in 2022.

It's a unit that has had its growing pains, sure, and you're right that sack totals look the way they do, but if the Falcons continue to come up with stops when it matters most? That's quite all right for where this defense currently is.

And that's an important distinction to note, that this is where this defense - more specifically this pass rush - is at this point in time. Because, again, the process to rebuild this part of the defense was going to take time, years even.

Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino used the analogy of a chef learning the ways of a restaurant menu as a way to break down where this group currently stands.

"Before we can move to the french pastry we gotta handle the meat and potatoes," Monachino said. "There's some of that still going on with the meat and potatoes, eventually we will be able to start adding little nuances and tricks and tools into their tool box, but right now it's about how we play well in this down and in this call."