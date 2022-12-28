Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Lamar Jackson, Kaleb McGary and where to improve Falcons defensive depth

We've entered a new phase of the season, with playoff hopes formally dashed, where Falcons fans are simultaneously looking at the present and future.

The mailbag is receiving questions on how make the most of the final two games AND about future needs and how to improve the roster in 2023. Both question types are fair and timely at this point, as we start evaluating how the Falcons can be better next season and what's required for dramatic improvement.

Let's get into all those issues in this Wednesday edition of Bair Mail.

Roger Sherrer from St. Louis, Mo.

Hey! Big fan of the mailbag. I had a question on how you view Kyle Pitts for our future plans. With how Arthur Smith used him this past season, do you see Pitts as possible trade bait in the near future? Many fans across the league saw it as a travesty that a young, elite talent was being delegated to lesser roles like blocking and playing decoy as opposed to using his receiving abilities. Thanks!

Bair: Love the way this topic is framed, Roger, which is why I led with it. Interesting angle on Kyle Pitts and his usage. I think Arthur Smith is right, that Pitts had a good year and improved in subtle ways that allowed him to be a steadily productive member of a run-heavy offense.

He didn't have a great connection with Marcus Mariota, who targeted the tight end often without tons of success.

To your greater point, Roger: Pitts had a nice season before he got hurt and helped in ways that didn't always show up on the stat sheet. But, in my opinion, Pitts is an explosive playmaker in the passing game. He has the talent and drive to rank high among the league's most productive pass-catching tight ends. There's no reason he can't put up Travis Kelce numbers. He's that good. That's why I don't think his season took off the way it was supposed to. Quarterback play is key there, too, and the Falcons are working on that position.