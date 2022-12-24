Bair: What went wrong during losing run that eliminated Falcons from playoff contention

Atlanta couldn't take advantage of weak, there-for-the-taking NFC South

Dec 24, 2022 at 06:35 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

BALTIMORE – Grady Jarrett didn't bother trying to hide it. Anger and disappointment was clear and present on his face.

The veteran defensive tackle was taking tape off his hands following a hard-fought, yet unwelcome 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, with media all around him. That's normally a time when the team captain and star defensive tackle brings perspective to proceedings with a hint of optimism in honest answers.

RELATED CONTENT:

Not so this time.

Not after the Falcons lost their fourth straight game with so much on the line.

Jarrett would start to answer a question, get on track and then drift towards one unmistakable fact that has haunted this recent losing streak and brought disappointment to someone who sees the glass half full.

"It's the same thing, just a different game," Jarrett said. "I'm frustrated. I'm not ashamed to say it."

Jarrett had every right to be mad as a cold, harsh reality set in. The Falcons had been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

"Yeah, man. It hit me," Jarrett said. "I don't know about everybody else around here, but it bothers me. Very much."

The Falcons had to win out and get some help along the way, or lose two and pray for a miracle. That's not how Saturday shook out. The Falcons lost and both Carolina and New Orleans won, making it impossible for the Falcons to come out atop the NFC South.

Even when the going got tough and wins were irregular, hope remained that a weak division created opportunity for the Falcons to get hot steal a championship.

It's something altogether different when improbable becomes impossible, a transition that happened on Christmas Eve in a claustrophobic visitor's locker room.

Something unwanted is now set in stone. The Falcons will play the two remaining games at home, against Arizona and Tampa Bay, and then clean lockers out.

Head coach Arthur Smith wants his Falcons to do two things before reaching the end of the road.

Make progress and win.

That's what needs to happen next. It's also what wasn't done enough to remain in contention.

The Falcons didn't make enough offensive progress in the passing game to balance the attack out and remain efficient scoring points. They didn't do well enough in the red zone and on critical downs to achieve that aim even with a run-heavy operation.

When you aren't doing well in big moments, you aren't winning very much.

The Falcons didn't do much winning when they absolutely had to, with but one victory since Week 9.

They played tons of close games and were competitive but, as Jarrett pointed out above, the script was the same. The Falcons would fall behind early with some defensive miscues, then tighten up on that side of the ball while the offense mounted a comeback attempt that most always fell just short.

That's a bit of an oversimplification, but that describes a common theme while stacking losses. They were 4-8 in one-score games, but Smith argues well that it shouldn't be compared to last year's 7-2 mark in similar situations. I agree with him. I've said a billion times that close results don't travel between seasons. There's too much random within these events to assume you'll have carryover.

Too often, this season, the Falcons couldn't get a lead and keep it. That's bad news when combined with the fact this run-first team wasn't good playing from far behind. And, in critical moments, the offense too often ended up just short.

"Ultimately, it's about winning," Smith said. "I think you can look at a lot of the progress being made, but we have to be able to play with a lead. A lot of these [one-score games] have been comebacks. We are a resilient group, but we need to win. … There has been a ton of progress. It's different than last year when we were in some one-score games. This is a different team, with different circumstances. We'll go back and look at all of them, but we have to find a way to get over that hump."

This Ravens loss featured many of the elements common in this season's losses. The defense would start slow and then show up on critical downs. The offense would struggle in critical moments, often on third down or in the red zone at times were success was vitial.

That was a problem against Baltimore, where the offense was 5-for-14 on third down, 1-for-4 on fourth down and 0-for-4 in the red zone.

"Situational football," Smith said. "That's where we came up short here today."

The Falcons came up short several times in those situations and in make-or-break moments.

One can recall so many off the top of the head, from the fourth-quarter interception against the Rams to the Marcus Mariota at home against New Orleans. There was the Drake London fumble on a comeback drive last week in a Saints rematch, the tipped pass in Washington that ended up a game-sealing interception. Oh, and don't forget the double fumble against the Chargers.

If even two of those games (among several others) go a different way, the Falcons are in still in contention, possibly with a real chance to win the division.

But they didn't because the Falcons weren't consistently quality in critical moments. They weren't deep enough to handle key injuries, especially to Kyle Pitts, Casey Hayward and Ta'Quon Graham, plus when they lost Cordarrelle Patterson and A.J. Terrell for different stretches. They still haven't found quarterback stability and that proved particularly costly at times this season.

Not enough went right to take advantage of an odd divisional circumstance, which could well end up with the NFC South victor finishing below .500.

It's right and fair to say progress has been made, that there's hope for the future and that the young foundation is expanding before our very eyes. But, if we're looking at this season as a singular entity, the Falcons weren't deep enough and didn't execute well enough in big moments to continue playing beyond their last scheduled game.

As Jarrett said, that's a difficult fact to absorb, especially after players and coaches worked so hard for so long to extend their season with a chance to achieve ultimate goals. There will be plenty of time to ponder what comes next, but reflection on what has happened shows the Falcons weren't good enough in 2022 to let good times roll.

Game Photos | Week 16 Falcons at Ravens

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens during Week 16.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses with Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton #14 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses with Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton #14 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 talks with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley #2 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 talks with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley #2 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 jersey swap after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 81

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 jersey swap after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shake hands after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 81

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shake hands after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 poses with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch #57 and center Tyler Linderbaum #64 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 81

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 poses with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch #57 and center Tyler Linderbaum #64 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 poses with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour #25 and safety Marcus Williams #32 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 81

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 poses with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour #25 and safety Marcus Williams #32 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 81

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 81

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes a snap during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes a snap during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 81

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 81

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 81

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 81

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 81

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 81

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 blocks during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 81

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 blocks during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 lines up to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 81

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 lines up to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 81

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is seen on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 81

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is seen on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 81

General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 81

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 81

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense attempts to block a field goal during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 81

Atlanta Falcons defense attempts to block a field goal during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 81

Offensive huddle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 81

General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 81

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 81

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 81

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 81

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 81

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 81

General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 81

General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 81

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 81

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 81

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 81

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 81

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 81

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs autographs prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 81

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs autographs prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 81

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 81

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 81

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 81

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 81

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 81

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 81

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 signs autographs prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 81

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 signs autographs prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 81

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 81

Detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith discuss the rookie quarterback's second start in loss to Ravens

Ridder threw for 218 yards, completing 22-of-33 passes against Baltimore on Saturday

news

Analysis: Loss to Baltimore shows Falcons what their offseason priorities should be

Atlanta isn't where it wants to be. The Falcons have money and opportunities to play with this offseason to get them there.

news

What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Baltimore Ravens

Atlanta loses fourth straight game, this one on Christmas Eve

news

Falcons inactives: Atlanta releases Week 16 inactives list ahead of matchup with Baltimore Ravens

It looks about like what you'd expect.

news

NFC South playoff picture: Who Falcons fans should root for during Week 16 action

news

Who will win, Falcons or Ravens? Expert Picks

The Falcons clash against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder accuracy, Grady Jarrett and 2023 NFL Draft priorities

We discuss all that and more in this Friday mailbag

news

Five things to watch as Falcons clash with Ravens on Christmas Eve

Desmond Ridder's growth, no Lamar Jackson and more.

news

Falcons Daily: 'Drake is wired the right way': What Drake London has learned, how he has evolved during rookie year

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick is devoted to self improvement, maximizing each experience during first professional season

news

How Ravens QB Lamar Jackson being unavailable in Week 16 impacts Falcons

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback against Atlanta on Saturday

news

Falcons Injury report: Offensive lineman ruled out of Week 16 game vs. Ravens

Chuma Edoga was limited all week dealing with a knee injury

Top News

Analysis: Loss to Baltimore shows Falcons what their offseason priorities should be

Bair: What went wrong during losing run that eliminated Falcons from playoff contention

Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith discuss the rookie quarterback's second start in loss to Ravens

What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Baltimore Ravens

Advertising