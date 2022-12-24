What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Baltimore Ravens

Atlanta loses fourth straight game, this one on Christmas Eve

Dec 24, 2022 at 03:52 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

BALTIMORE -- The Falcons and Ravens played each other in frigid temperatures, the coldest game played in the home team's history. The wind chill made it worse, leaving both teams to grind out a contest each side desperately needed.

The Falcons just wanted to get back on the winning track after losing three straight and five of six, outside of any fleeting NFC South title hopes. The Ravens could've clinched a playoff spot with a win and some help, so the stakes felt high in this one.

One only team was going to walk away feeling warm and fuzzy, on the inside at least. The Ravens were that team.

The Falcons fell behind early and were down two scores in the fourth quarter, unable to overcome such deficits in a 17-9 loss here at M&T Bank Stadium

Let's take a look at what stood out in this Week 16 contest:

Offensive struggles continue

There are positive signs within the Falcons attack to be found in this game against Baltimore. Desmond Ridder was better in his second start. Drake London made some big catches (more on him later) and Tyler Allgeier again proved to be a tough, efficient runner.

Ultimately, however, that doesn't matter. What does: the Falcons struggled mightily, yet again, to score points. They were 0-for-4 in the red zone, unable to cross the goal line in a play that wasn't negated by penalty (more on that later). They settled for field goals when touchdowns were needed. To make matters worse, they were at the Ravens 1-yard line twice and came away with just three points.

They didn't play good situational football, going 5-for-14 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down.

They gave the Ravens good field position time and again, including when Baltimore scored points. The Falcons fell behind early and couldn't get going, failing to score more than 20 points in their fourth straight game. That's not good enough to win games and is a major reason why the Falcons have lost so much down the stretch.

Key red-zone calls impact game

This is not an excuse-making portion of our instant replay. I'm loathe to bring up officiating in any circumstance, largely believing outcomes are decided by play on the field. I still believe that applies to Sunday's game in Baltimore, but there were several key moments in this game impacted by controversial flags against both teams.

Arthur Smith was incensed by an intentional grounding call against Desmond Ridder, despite pleas that he was hit as he threw, which would've negated the prospect of a penalty. That took away a real chance to score a touchdown at the end of the first half, where the Falcons settled for a field goal.

Then there was a questionable holding call against Olamide Zaccheaus that negated a touchdown and an incomplete pass ruling upheld upon review that raised a few eyebrows. Those two calls also frustrated Smith and ultimately led to another field goal.

In the interest of fairness, replay got a Drake London catch right after an incompletion call was reversed. The Ravens weren't all beneficiaries, either, dealing with some penalty setbacks.

It's fair to say that, whether the calls were right or wrong – you be the judge – that they made life harder on a Falcons offense struggling to score and establish offensive momentum.

London fumble a significant turning point

It took Desmond Ridder some time to find a rhythm, but he harnessed it midway through the second quarter on first Falcons drive that went much of anywhere. Ridder completed his third straight pass, to Drake London on 4th-and-2, for a big, chain-moving play. It would've been, however, had Marlon Humphrey not punched the ball free. London covered the ball with two hands but it still came free, recovered by the Ravens.

That was a bad turn of events made worse by what came next. The Ravens marched down the field, scoring a touchdown and a 2-point conversion on the ensuing drive, cashing in on a Falcons miscue to go up two scores. The drive lasted nearly seven minutes and established the Ravens run game.

The Falcons found some flow and were ready to respond well at the end of the first half, but a questionable intentional grounding call in the red zone slowed momentum and led to the Falcons settling for a field goal to end the half at 14-3.

It should also be noted here, though, that London made several important and difficult catches in this game. While that doesn't negate the mistake -- again, he had two hands over the ball -- but he made a positive impact on this game.

Game Photos | Week 16 Falcons at Ravens

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens during Week 16.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses with Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton #14 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses with Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton #14 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 talks with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley #2 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 talks with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley #2 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 jersey swap after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 jersey swap after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shake hands after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shake hands after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 poses with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch #57 and center Tyler Linderbaum #64 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 poses with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch #57 and center Tyler Linderbaum #64 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 poses with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour #25 and safety Marcus Williams #32 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 poses with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour #25 and safety Marcus Williams #32 after their game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes a snap during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes a snap during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 rushes during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 blocks during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 blocks during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 lines up to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 lines up to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 rushes during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is seen on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 is seen on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defense attempts to block a field goal during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defense attempts to block a field goal during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive huddle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Offensive huddle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 lines up during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs autographs prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 signs autographs prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks out for warmups prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 signs autographs prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 signs autographs prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

