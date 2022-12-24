Analysis: Loss to Baltimore shows Falcons what their offseason priorities should be

DEFENSE

How this Falcons defense would operate in 2022 was a bit of a mystery. And though they are not close to the top of the league statistically, they have been reliable in keeping Atlanta in games. They've given the Falcons offense chance after chance to not only stay in games, but opportunities to win them.

The last month and a half the season has seen this Falcons defense take quite the stride in their progress as a unit. Some key play makers could continue to shape this defense into a productive unit, and hopefully get those stat lines to match what these defense has really done for this team in 2022.

Interior defensive linemen: Grady Jarrett isn't going anywhere, neither should Ta'Quon Graham when he returns from injury. The Falcons could use obvious depth at the position group, though.

They tried to acquire it last offseason, but circumstances like injuries and retirements changed the ability to execute that plan.

The Falcons released Marlon Davidson and Anthony Rush from the team during the season. Vincent Taylor's season ended before it began. And the Falcons were forced to play Abdullah Anderson, Timmy Horne and Jalen Dalton alongside Jarrett. Nothing against those three players. They filled in very, very well. It also wouldn't be surprising if they stuck around, too. But even in that the Falcons need help at the position.

They need someone to actively pair with Jarrett and Graham (who made significant strides in his second year).

There are some intriguing defensive linemen in this year's draft class. Could the Falcons look there for more able bodies?

Outside linebackers: When Dean Pees inherited this defense, rebuilding the edge rusher position was going to be a two- to four-year endeavor. They began that process - truly - during this year's draft, taking Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone with two of their picks. Ade Ogundeji continued to grow in his second year, and Ebiketie showed flashes of why the Falcons traded up to get him. The Falcons need more, though, and they finally have the ability (i.e. the money) to bring in a long-term talent at the position.

In the last two (even three) years, this position has been the microcosm of the entire team: Pieced together with rookies and players on short-term deals. With Ogundeji, Ebiketie and Malone developing well, a sack-happy centerpiece should be a priority for the Falcons in 2023.