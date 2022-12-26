Inside Tori's Notebook: What should the Falcons be playing for in final two games? 

TRYING TO HOLD ONTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT -- Let's be honest here. (Can we be honest here? I'd like to think we can be.)

You don't want to read about the Falcons 17-9 loss to Baltimore on Christmas Eve. Truth be told, I don't want to write about it, either. I don't want to rehash it. With Christmas having come and gone before I've been able to sit down and write up this notebook, there was no part of me that wanted to write about the loss. So, I'm not going to.

I'm going to push it forward. I feel like I have to.

The Falcons are officially out of playoff contention with the loss against the Ravens coupled with the subsequent wins of all other NFC South teams over Christmas weekend. They sit at 5-10. They've lost six of their last seven games. In their last four games, they haven't scored more than 20 points.

At this point, I don't truly feel like I have any more questions for the Falcons. I feel like I have a good grasp on what their strengths and weaknesses are as a team. I know what makes them tick. I know what their pitfalls are. I also feel like - outside of the continued evaluation of Desmond Ridder - there is little mystery around this team at this point in time in the season.

They have two games left, both at home. They play the Cardinals next Sunday and host Tampa Bay in the final week of the 2022 season.

Arthur Smith has said a few times over the last month of the season that the Falcons "have to get over the hump." They have to win and they have to make progress, he said in Baltimore. Again: "We have to get over the hump," but even Smith knows he sounds like a broken record when he says that. He said so.

So, if you're the Falcons, what is left to play for?

I know there are a number of you who are reading that question and screaming in answer: "Nothing! NOTHING! Keep moving up the 2023 Draft order!"

Fans can afford to think that way, but coaches and players can't.

Why? Because it's their futures in the league still on the line. With that being said, though, we have to break down the answer to the above question into two specific schools of thought.