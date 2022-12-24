Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith discuss the rookie quarterback's second start in loss to Ravens

After Desmond Ridder's first game in Week 15 against the Saints, he talked about the need to have patience and be settled within the pocket.

This past week, throughout practice and in Saturday's 17-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, Ridder felt like he took that next step in letting things come to him naturally.

"Just being comfortable in there, trusting the guys up front to do their job, which they did, and trusting the guys on the outside to win, which they did," Ridder said. "Really just settling in, which I thought I did well. Like I said, I wish we could have settled in as soon as the ball [was] kicked off and, you know, that's something we'll continue to work on and keep being fast off the start. But as the game went on, I saw things get more comfortable and I just played the game."

The rookie quarterback threw for 218 yards, completing 22-of-33 passes for a 66.7 completion percentage and no turnovers. That's 121 yards more than what he threw against the Saints and 16 percent higher in his completion percentage.

That's a stark difference from one week to the next. Head coach Arthur Smith thought Ridder's decision-making was good against the Ravens and that he handled the pressure of Baltimore's stout defense well.