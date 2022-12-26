Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder's progress, missing Kyle Pitts and Drake London

Anthony Turner from Fort Mill, S.C.

The one thing that the Falcons have got learn is that weather u r on offense or defense, the game is all about the ball. You have GOT TO PROTECT THE FOOTBALL WITH YOUR LIFE !!! You fumble in this league it will more times than not cost you. Mr. London had better get this straightened out. I don't care how many circus catch plays he makes, if u can't hold onto the to the football is all for naught. He will not be in this league long if he continues to do this. He needs to anticipate when he catches the ball each time that players of the other team r going to be coming in from all directions to punch or rip the ball out.

Bair: I don't think there's anyone who understands your point or the impact of lost fumbles more than Drake London. I spoke to him on Saturday night, when he made lots of great plays and one huge mistake.

He said that the fumble negated everything else. He didn't fall back on his technique of covering the ball with both hands and Marlon Humphrey connecting on a low percentage punch-out. He took responsibility and understood how much the mistake hurt his team. He also immediately cut his sleeves off – "that was the last straw for the sleeves," he said. – to maintain better forearm grip on the ball. While his transition to pro ball has been smooth, the turnovers have been an eye opener. He takes the game seriously. I'd bank on him working HARD making sure he fixes the issue.

Call for questions