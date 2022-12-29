Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith explains why winning, making progress outweighs NFL Draft positioning

The Falcons have been competitive but have not learned to consistently win in late-game situations with a 2022 roster that dealt with so much turnover from the year before. The team's young foundation has expanded considerably this year, with the cap space and draft capital to, if used correctly, expand it and the team's veteran leadership core this offseason.

Those playing significant snaps now must continue to grow and develop. Not using the final two games to do so would be a waste.

"We've come in a lot of these close games with a young team," Smith said. "We've been charging back, but we haven't gotten over the hump the last four weeks. We need to do that. Desmond Ridder needs to go in there and we need to win a football game. Those are important, especially if he's going to be the quarterback of the future."

There are questions to answer over the last few weeks, but that doesn't mean this is just an evaluation period. The Falcons will continue playing those who give them the best chance to win.