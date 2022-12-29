'He's a tough, physical runner': How Tyler Allgeier has worked to emerge as a quality young running back

Over the course of this season, Allgeier has talked about being an all-around running back, such as effectively converting on every down, being an efficient pass blocker, and a go-to in the passing game. Allgeier sees his game getting closer to that goal.

"You could say that, but I'm still learning," he said. "The progress going into it, I would say yeah."

In Week 15 against the Saints, Allgeier rushed for a career-high 139 yards on the ground, averaging 8.2 yards per carry and notching one touchdown in a blaring Caesars Superdome.

He converted on six third downs and scored a crucial two-point conversion. His stout, fast and agile running style, almost Marshawn Lynch-like, made it tough for Saints defenders to tackle him.

"He's a tough, physical runner," New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after the Falcons and Saints Week 15 game.

And that's what Falcons players and coaches have echoed all season. Allgeier's elusiveness makes it difficult for defenders to tackle him one-on-one in open space.

He credits the Falcons coaching staff in helping to nurture his growth as a running back.

"Taking the coaching and learning from each game like, 'Oh, I could've done this better,' like, just those little details, honing into those details and then making every rep count," Allgeier said. "By taking reps it just comes more natural because it's different watching it on film and then actually being in the game. A lot of people say it's easy but it's a different breed, especially with a lot of details."

Reflecting over the course of the season; patience and acclimating to the speed of the game are two factors Allgeier feels he's made the greatest strides in.

Looking ahead at the last two games of the season against the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allgeier is focused on finishing his rookie campaign on a high note.