'He's a tough, physical runner': How Tyler Allgeier has worked to emerge as a quality young running back

Allgeier ranks third amongst rookie running backs and seventeenth overall in the NFL in rushing yards

Dec 29, 2022 at 08:28 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone has noticed something special about how rookie Tyler Allgeier has evolved during his first professional season. The BYU product is always learning, developing and improving as an NFL runner.

RELATED CONTENT:

"I think through the evaluation process, either in college or free agency there's a certain type of intent, vision, patience," offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said on Dec. 21. "And every carry that Tyler gets, Tyler gets better."

Ragone added: "I think he goes about it the right way. You look again, I think the easiest thing to do is just look at stats and stuff like that and just associate with good or not good or whatever. But the chance to be in the building like we are as coaches with those players and seeing them evolve from when they got here, when we drafted them to where they are today in mid-December, you grow an appreciation for how they go about it as professionals. They're learning how to be a professional and they take the right approach. They're guided by veterans and they're fast learners. So that's all you can ask for from that."

Allgeier ranks third amongst rookie running backs and seventeenth overall in the NFL and leads the Falcons' running back room with 817 yards. He also has two touchdowns. He's played an essential part in establishing the Falcons as the third best rushing attack in the NFL.

AF_20221204_PITatATL_SL1_6913
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Over the course of this season, Allgeier has talked about being an all-around running back, such as effectively converting on every down, being an efficient pass blocker, and a go-to in the passing game. Allgeier sees his game getting closer to that goal.

"You could say that, but I'm still learning," he said. "The progress going into it, I would say yeah."

In Week 15 against the Saints, Allgeier rushed for a career-high 139 yards on the ground, averaging 8.2 yards per carry and notching one touchdown in a blaring Caesars Superdome.

He converted on six third downs and scored a crucial two-point conversion. His stout, fast and agile running style, almost Marshawn Lynch-like, made it tough for Saints defenders to tackle him.

"He's a tough, physical runner," New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after the Falcons and Saints Week 15 game.

And that's what Falcons players and coaches have echoed all season. Allgeier's elusiveness makes it difficult for defenders to tackle him one-on-one in open space.

He credits the Falcons coaching staff in helping to nurture his growth as a running back.

"Taking the coaching and learning from each game like, 'Oh, I could've done this better,' like, just those little details, honing into those details and then making every rep count," Allgeier said. "By taking reps it just comes more natural because it's different watching it on film and then actually being in the game. A lot of people say it's easy but it's a different breed, especially with a lot of details."

Reflecting over the course of the season; patience and acclimating to the speed of the game are two factors Allgeier feels he's made the greatest strides in.

Looking ahead at the last two games of the season against the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allgeier is focused on finishing his rookie campaign on a high note.

"Just keep running hard behind the big boys and protecting the quarterback," Allgeier said. "Just doing what I have been doing, just progressing. Don't like stay the same or kind of fall down. Just keep progressing and I think the rest of the highs will come its way as long as you take it play-by-play."

1125 x 663 (MKT TIle) (2x)

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep begins

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy expected to start Sunday against Falcons

news

Falcons Daily: Finding pass rush production was always going to be a process in Atlanta, not a quick fix

Arthur Smith says "huge point of emphasis" will be put developing a more significant pass rush in Atlanta.

news

Falcons make roster moves involving two rookies

Jared Bernhardt designated to return to practice off injured reserve

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Cardinals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Lamar Jackson, Kaleb McGary and where to improve Falcons defensive depth

Edge rusher, defensive line, cornerback should be addressed in 2023 offseason

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 17 of 2022 NFL regular season

Comparing depth chart to in-game rotations from recent weeks

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Eagles still on top after loss to Cowboys, with Joe Burrow and Bengals in hot pursuit while 49ers keep moving up

Falcons drop another spot after loss to Ravens

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder's progress, missing Kyle Pitts and Drake London

We also discuss the need to add depth, quality to receiver position in this Monday mailbag

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: What should the Falcons be playing for in final two games?

Tori's analyzes what's left for this 2022 Falcons team to play for now that they are officially out of playoff contention.

news

Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith discuss the rookie quarterback's second start in loss to Ravens

Ridder threw for 218 yards, completing 22-of-33 passes against Baltimore on Saturday

news

Analysis: Loss to Baltimore shows Falcons what their offseason priorities should be

Atlanta isn't where it wants to be. The Falcons have money and opportunities to play with this offseason to get them there.

Top News

'He's a tough, physical runner': How Tyler Allgeier has worked to emerge as a quality young running back

Falcons Daily: Finding pass rush production was always going to be a process in Atlanta, not a quick fix

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep begins

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Lamar Jackson, Kaleb McGary and where to improve Falcons defensive depth

Advertising