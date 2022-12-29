'It's all about the relationships:' Why Chris Lindstrom is so motivated to give back

Tear-jerker sentiments like that continued, one after the other, before reaching a crescendo. That's when younger sister Eda Lindstrom, who thrives despite dealing with IDD, announcing that Lindstrom had been named the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The NFL's Man of the Year, selected from nominees by every team, will be announced at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 9. Fans can vote for Lindstrom by using #WPMOYChallenge, followed by Lindstrom or @C_Lindstrom63, on social media for the possibility of awarding extra funds to a charity of Lindstrom's choosing. Online voting ends on Jan. 8.

Lindstrom's Man of the Year nomination was just the beginning of a big December. He was named to his first Pro Bowl later in the month, told by head coach Arthur Smith, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford and his teammates before midweek practice.

The honor shows the respect Lindstrom has earned across the league, especially during a 2022 season where he earned standing among the elites at his position.

"The respect of the guys in my [offensive line] room is most important," Lindstrom said. "As long as those guys, and the offense as a whole, know that I'm giving my all on every snap and that I'm trying to be the best I be, that's most important. But to get that respect from around the league was truly awesome and really means a lot. You get drafted and every year after you set team and personal goals. Team goals always come first, but hitting one of these personal goals is really meaningful."