NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Eagles on top with Chiefs just behind, Texans move on up and Falcons stand pat after bye

Chiefs and Eagles stay put after their dramatic Monday night battle.

Nov 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Who doesn't love a Super Bowl rematch? It's especially juicy when both teams remain elite.

That's what we got Monday night when the Eagles and Chiefs faced off, with the Eagles ultimately winning this one at Arrowhead Stadium. It created some stasis at the top of these NFL power rankings, though there was some greater shuffling farther down the league's hierarchy. Nobody outside the Chiefs in the top 10 lost, a somewhat surprising turn that shows there's an upper tier in the NFL these days.

The Houston Texans have joined it after another impressive victory earned even when C.J. Stroud wasn't at his best.

The Falcons held on to their spot during the bye, but it must improve for the Falcons to realize goals of winning the NFC South. That means Sunday's game against the Saints is a gotta-have-it game, which will shake things up some.

Before we get into all that, let's take a look at how the league shakes out in these Week 12 NFL power rankings.

(9-1)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles made huge plays when they needed it most. Especially DeVonta Smith. He showed up. Big time.

Related Links

(7-3)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Receiver drops were a killer down the stretch vs. Philly.
(7-3)
3
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Blame the bots for all this "Brock Purdy isn't good" talk. That just ain't real.
(7-3)
4
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens win, but Mark Andrews gets hurt. The Ravens have persevered though so many injuries. What's one more?
(8-2)
5
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
There's something fun about Aidan Hutchinson, a Michigan man and Michigan native, helping the Lions become elite.
(7-3)
6
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
So much talk about the Dolphins offense, you almost forget they have Jalen Ramsey. The elite CB made folks remember Sunday.
(7-3)
7
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
DaRon Bland has how many pick-sixes?!?
(7-3)
8
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Bruins beat the Trojans, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets his first professional win. Good weekend for the Bruins. (Count me among them).
(6-4)
9
4
Texans_table
Houston Texans
We talk a ton about C.J. Stroud in this space, but how 'bout the job DeMeco Ryans has done? My goodness.
(7-3)
10
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
When Slide Rid plays like that, the Jags are tough to stop.
(6-5)
11
3
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills looked great against the Jets. They're gonna have to win a bunch in a row to get back in this thing.
(6-4)
12
1
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Entire city of Seattle hoping Geno Smith will be ready for the 49ers.
(6-4)
13
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada don't have many fans in Pittsburgh right now.
(5-5)
14
5
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow lost for the year. Injuries stink. The Bengals might, too, without their leader.
(5-5)
15
2
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints have a massive game in the ATL coming up. Love it when rivalry games mean so much.


(5-6)
16
2
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
The "Fire Josh" honeymoon couldn't last forever.
(5-5)
17
7
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Let Courtland Sutton cook.
(5-5)
18
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
When is Justin Jefferson coming back? Sincerely, Josh Dobbs.
(5-6)
19
4
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Matt Stafford comes back ... and Cooper Kupp goes out. Rams can't have nice things.
(5-5)
20
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
I'm sorry. I just don't think the Colts are for real.
(4-6)
21
5
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Brandon Staley seems stressed. He should be. A team with premier talent is a mess.
(4-6)
22
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Desmond Ridder is QB1 again coming off the bye. Can he stop a three-game slide?
(4-6)
23
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay competed well with the 49ers but suffered a lot of injuries. That won't make them better.
(4-6)
24
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur is getting a lot from a roster without tons of healthy talent.
(4-6)
25
4
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets finally made a quarterback change. Will will going from Zach Wilson to Tim Boyle make a difference?
(3-8)
26
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Justin Fields is back and looked good in his return, but he couldn't pull out a major upset over Detroit.
(4-7)
27
6
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Did Sam Howell have a bad day at the office or are there cracks in the facade?
(3-7)
28
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Has Tennessee's competitive window closed? That's a hard maybe.
(3-8)
29
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
Tommy DeVito is yet another NFL QB I had never heard of before a few weeks ago to notch a professional win. This season is so weird.
(2-9)
30
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray's return can't solve all the Cardinals problems.
(2-8)
31
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
How New England has fared only solifidies Tom Brady's greatness.
(1-9)
32
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
I would caution against snap judgements of Bryce Young. Good player. Far-from-ideal situation.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.

1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Eagles, Chiefs atop the league, 49ers move back to top 3, Falcons tumble after loss

Jaguars, Bengals fall out of elite class (temporarily, at least) after difficult defeats. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles stay at No. 1, Ravens join top 3 and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Vikings

Atlanta drops into the lower half of the league after its second straight loss. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Eagles on top, 49ers fall, Jaguars move into elite class and Falcons, Saints very close

Falcons still atop the NFC South, but Saints and Bucs close in the division.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Chiefs take top spot, Eagles at No. 2 as 49ers lose again and Falcons move up a bit

Atlanta is the top NFC South team in the division and these rankings, moving on up after big win in Tampa. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: 49ers remain on top, Lions claw into second spot and Falcons fall after losing to Commanders

The NFC South remains tightly packed after all four teams lose in Week 6, setting up a big game Sunday between the Falcons and Bucs. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: 49ers remain No. 1 after beating Cowboys, Lions on the prowl and Falcons flying higher

Desmond Ridder's performance and the Falcons defense inspires confidence that Atlanta can compete over the long haul.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers tough to beat, Bills buck up and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Jaguars

Eagles and Chiefs remain impressive and rank among NFL's upper tier. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 49ers stay on top, Dolphins up to No. 2, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall a bit after Lions loss

Lots of shuffling after lots of wacky results in Week 3 action.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: 49ers remain on top, Dolphins move up and Falcons keep rising after two straight wins

Star quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow leading 0-2 teams off to a slow start.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers on top, Eagles and Cowboys up high, with Falcons in solid position after beating Panthers 

NFC South goes 3-1 in first week of NFL action.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on top after Super Bowl, Eagles still fly after loss

Let's see how the league shakes out after the 2023 NFL season concludes

Top News

A kid from Griffin, Ga., Dee Alford makes his family proud as an Atlanta Falcon

Bair Mail: On Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Desmond Ridder and the 2024 quarterback market

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 12 of the 2023 regular season

What Desmond Ridder said after formally returning to starting quarterback role

Advertising