NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Eagles on top with Chiefs just behind, Texans move on up and Falcons stand pat after bye

Who doesn't love a Super Bowl rematch? It's especially juicy when both teams remain elite.
That's what we got Monday night when the Eagles and Chiefs faced off, with the Eagles ultimately winning this one at Arrowhead Stadium. It created some stasis at the top of these NFL power rankings, though there was some greater shuffling farther down the league's hierarchy. Nobody outside the Chiefs in the top 10 lost, a somewhat surprising turn that shows there's an upper tier in the NFL these days.
The Houston Texans have joined it after another impressive victory earned even when C.J. Stroud wasn't at his best.
The Falcons held on to their spot during the bye, but it must improve for the Falcons to realize goals of winning the NFC South. That means Sunday's game against the Saints is a gotta-have-it game, which will shake things up some.
Before we get into all that, let's take a look at how the league shakes out in these Week 12 NFL power rankings.
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.