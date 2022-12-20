NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Bengals' Joe Burrow, Bills' Josh Allen, Chiefs' Pat Mahomes and 49ers' Brock Purdy(?!?) have teams at the top

Falcons drop some after losing to rival Saints

Dec 19, 2022 at 11:29 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Some of this week's NFL action was just plain nuts. How many double digits got erased this week? A bunch. And, did you see the end of that Raiders-Patriots game? A few folks lost their minds making decisions, and Mac Jones got stiff-armed into the earth on Chandler Jones' game-deciding pick six/technically-a-fumble-recovery-for-a-touchdown.

RELATED CONTENT:

And, apparently, nobody wants to win the NFC South. It's ripe for the taking if any one of the division's four teams want to go on a run.

I love chaos in the NFL, and that's what we're getting in the league right now. Nothing is settled, and most everything remains on the table. The end of this season should be fun. Let's take a look at how the league shakes out in these Week 16 NFL Power Rankings:

(13-1)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Get well, soon, Jalen. Thankfully, your play provided the cushion (and time) to get right.
(10-4)
2
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals might be playing better football that anyone right now.
(11-3)
3
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen + Snow = trouble for the other team.
(11-3)
4
4
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
K.C. will be fine, but looking a little shaky.
(10-4)
5
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy for MVP. I kid, I kid. I think.
(11-3)
6
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
How long can they survive on miracle finishes??
(8-6)
7
3
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is that dude.
(10-4)
8
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Lost on an OT pick six. Rough way to go out.
(8-6)
9
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
'Phins have had a really good season, yet are clinging to the last playoff spot.
(9-5)
10
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens have missed Lamar. So much.
(8-5-1)
11
2
Giants_table
New York Giants
A win is a win, no matter how controversial it was.
(7-6-1)
12
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
That non-PI call at the end was bad. The official flagging Terry McLaurin for not being on the line of scrimmage despite him checking on positioning twice?? That's just egregious. Can't believe that flag was thrown.
(7-7)
13
4
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Love how the Lions are closing out the year. And maybe QB ain't a priority anymore.
(6-8)
14
2
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Packers figured it out just a little too late.
(7-7)
15
4
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets missing Mike White big time. Even with last year's No. 2 overall pick healthy and on the roster.
(6-8)
16
7
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags are only a game out in the division. Nobody wants to see them when Trevor Lawrence is at his best.
(7-7)
17
3
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks spiraling a bit right now.
(7-7)
18
3
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
What on Earth were they thinking??
(6-8)
19
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers are way better with TJ Watt. Go figure.
(6-8)
20
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.
(7-7)
21
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans on the struggle bus.
(6-8)
22
3
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb is carrying this team.
(6-8)
23
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Blew a big lead. And now the NFC South is one Tampa loss away from the winner being below .500.
(5-9)
24
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Panthers had a golden opportunity to assert themselves in the division. Couldn't take advantage.
(5-9)
25
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Notice how all these NFC South teams are in a pack??


(5-9)
26
4
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons have really struggled in one-score games. Gotta get better in the fourth.
(4-10)
27
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Last week's comeback was fun. Didn't carry over.
(4-9-1)
28
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
You've gotta feel for Matt Ryan.
(4-10)
29
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Are the Broncos better with Brett Rypien?? We kid, we kid.
(3-11)
30
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Justin Fields becomes the third QB to exceed 1,000 rushing yards. Just don't get him hurt. Then build around him.
(4-10)
31
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals might have to clean nest. Get it?? Get it??
(1-12-1)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
We often take shots at the Texans in this space. But Lovie Smith's crew won't quit.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons at Saints

We take a monochrome look at the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 26

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 26

Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 26

Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prepares to walk out onto the field before facing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 26

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prepares to walk out onto the field before facing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 react after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 react after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 26

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walk out to the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 26

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walk out to the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 26

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 26

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 26

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high five during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high five during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
kickoff_collection_v2

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Joe Burrow, Bengals keep rising, Kirk Cousins, Vikings fall after loss to Lions

See where Falcons land coming out of their bye week

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Bengals move into top 5 after beating Chiefs, Bills and Cowboys rise

Falcons fall a bit after faltering vs. Steelers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

Falcons and Bucs super close in NFC South, league overall

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes lead QB surge, Eagles squeak out win vs. Colts

Falcons get win vs. Chicago Bears, but Bears overall record only rises Atlanta up the rankings slightly.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson bring Vikings up, while Josh Allen, Bills drop a bit

Falcons sink a bit after Panthers loss in Carolina

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles on top, Chiefs, Pat Mahomes, move up after beating Titans; Seahawks, Jets rise into top 10

See where Falcons end up after close loss to Chargers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

See where Falcons land after big win over Carolina

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Eagles, Bills, Chiefs stay on top, Tom Brady, Bucs and Aaron Rodgers, Packers drop after bad losses

Falcons take a small dip after loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Josh Allen and Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but Jalen Hurts' Eagles still hold top spot

Falcons move on up following big win over 49ers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Jalen Hurts keeps Eagles on top, Josh Allen has Bills rolling and Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll give Giants street cred

See where Falcons land after close loss to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Eagles flying behind Jalen Hurts, Chiefs rise after beating Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers makes Packers go up

Falcons on the way up after victory over Cleveland at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Top News

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Bengals' Joe Burrow, Bills' Josh Allen, Chiefs' Pat Mahomes and 49ers' Brock Purdy(?!?) have teams at the top

Falcons release depth chart for Week 16 of 2022 NFL regular season

Bair Mail: On evaluating Desmond Ridder, Cordarrelle Patterson and offseason defensive targets

Arthur Smith speaks on 'Desmond Ridder's progression' |Press Conference

Advertising