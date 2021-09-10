Bair Mail: Expectations for Kyle Pitts' first game, Josh Rosen and offensive line question marks

We discuss all that, Terry Fontenot's roster plan and more in Friday's mailbag

Sep 10, 2021 at 01:54 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

bair.mail.9.10

Keep tearing pages off the daily calendar. There are only a few more to rip before Sunday's game against Philadelphia, which should have a big red circle around the Sept. 12.

Dean Pees' scheme in action. It's the first time we'll see Kyle Pitts for more than a snap, and how he'll going to be used.

RELATED CONTENT:

We focused on defense during Wednesday’s Bair Mail, so it's time to move to the offensive side of the ball and get to your questions on who's going to score points and how:

Charlie C. in Boulder, Colo.

I think [Sunday's clash] will be a close hard-fought game, with the difference being Arthur Smith's play calling getting Ridley, Pitts, & Hurst open in our offense to lead the Falcons to victory in the season opener, and how about you?

Bair: I tend to agree that this will be a close one decided in the final seconds. I also agree that the players you listed will play a big role in this one and future endeavors.

I also think that Smith has kept his plans for Pitts away from prying eyes, and we're going to see some innovative things work extremely well against an Eagles team that will struggle to handle the rookie tight end.

The chess match between Smith, Pees and the Eagles staff will be fascinating and, if it comes down to the end, the Falcons will have to show the mental fortitude they often lacked in one-score games a year ago.

Emery Langston from Loganville, Ga.

What do you think the long-term plan for Josh Rosen is?

Bair: Honestly, I don't think there is one. The goal here is simple. They need to keep teaching Rosen, keep developing him and see how he responds to that information. They need to see how he performs under pressure and takes advantage of the few midweek reps he'll get.

If he excels and gains trust, the Falcons will give him more and more and could end up the primary backup. I think he would be that guy if disaster struck and Matt Ryan was lost even for a little bit, though on Friday Smith declined to name his No. 2.

Fans are certainly intrigued by Rosen – you should see how many Rosen questions the mailbag gets – because he's a former top 10 draft pick with an excellent arm who's only 24 years old, and Ryan's remaining time here may be short.

The reason why I say there's no long-term plan is that the Falcons don't need to have one. If they fall in love with Rosen over time, they can develop one that could lead him to a competition for the starting gig when it comes along. That's all up to Rosen, who must impress each day and show better than he had during his previous NFL stops.

Jim Rettinger from Roanoke, Va.

Terry [Fontenot] says the roster is going to be 'fluid.' How in the world do you get any continuity plugging new players in and out?

Bair: Think about it this way: The “fluid” part of the roster is the back third, maybe even less, of the depth chart. Continuity will come for the starters and primary reserves, who will mostly stay together when healthy. If someone struggles, then they should be a major contributor anyway.

The constant churn of roster moves will be about trying to improve depth and get at least one percent better in some aspect. In the case of Wayne Gallman, they got a little better on special teams and got a more proven commodity at backup running back. That's a good thing.

This is the right way to build a team, especially one that's remarkably thin in several position groups. It's also a contrast to how the Falcons used to run their show, which is why it seems different. Different, however, isn't bad in this instance.

Daron Walker from Federal Way, Wash.

[Jake] Matthews, [Chris] Lindstrom and [Kaleb] McGary are fine. What's the plan at center and [left] guard? That has been a need for way too long.

Bair: I won't have an inspiring answer for you Daron, but those positions remain areas of grave concern. The Falcons have confidence in Matt Hennessy, but he's got to show me something before being considered a long-term answer in the middle. He was just OK when asked to play last year, and improvement's required now that he's the full-time guy. Don't forget that Drew Dalman's waiting in the wings, and the rookie could compete for that center spot either in this season or the next.

Left guard has been an abyss for quite some time, and that problem still isn't solved. Josh Andrews, now on IR with a hand injury, signed a one-year deal. Jalen Mayfield could be an option inside, but he has a ton to prove before being given that gig.

Call for questions

Let's get Monday's mailbag full this weekend, especially with questions after the game. You can submit them right here.

Mike Davis pushes through | Falcons at Work

Mike Davis and the Atlanta Falcons running backs prepare for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Take a look at the best images in this gallery,

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Qadree Ollison/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 40

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 gestures during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 40

Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris #23 gestures during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Erik Harris/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 gestures during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 40

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 gestures during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

John Cominsky/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 40

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Emmanuel Ellerbee/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 40

Atlanta Falcons punter Cameron Nizialek #9 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cameron Nizialek/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 40

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 40

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #89 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

John Raine/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 warms up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Austin Trammell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 stretches during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 stretches during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Austin Trammell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 stretches during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Austin Trammell #82 stretches during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Austin Trammell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 40

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Juwan Green/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 in action during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 40

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 in action during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Hennessy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 40

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs with the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Rosen/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warming up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 40

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warming up during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Frank Darby/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Frank Darby/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of the ball before it's snapped during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 40

A detail shot of the ball before it's snapped during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 40

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gestures and coaches his team during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 40

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gestures and coaches his team during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 40

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Frank Darby/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 sets up for a drill during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 40

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 sets up for a drill during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Tyeler Davison/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of the ball before it's snapped during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 40

A detail shot of the ball before it's snapped during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 40

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches the ball during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of the Atlanta Falcons defense running a drill during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 40

A detail shot of the Atlanta Falcons defense running a drill during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 40

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 40

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 40

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 smiles during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday September 8, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Dirty-Birds-Rally-Logo

Celebrate the return of Falcons football with a FREE kickoff party featuring special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick. Join current Falcons players and special guests as we kick off the 2021 season!

This event will be emceed by announcer Ryan Cameron and Falcons Legend Harry Douglas and will feature:

  • Appearances by Calvin Ridley, Younghoe Koo, Mike Davis, Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot
  • Special appearances by Jeezy, Pastor Troy, and Falcons Legend Michael Vick
  • Performances by Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon
  • Giveaways and more!

Plus, gear up for gameday and shop our new Dirty Birds collection in-person at the Atlantic Station Team Store, located just across from the Atlantic Green.

Date: Friday, September 10 // Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00pm

Location: Outdoors in the Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station, near HOBNOB (245 18th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363)

FULL DETAILS

Related Content

news

Falcons sign K Elliott Fry to practice squad

news

Falcons Daily: What can we expect from Mike Davis and the running backs on Sunday? 

The Falcons first game of the 2021 season is on the horizon, and with it comes more clarity on the running back rotation
news

Falcons injury report: Full-squad available to Arthur Smith vs. Eagles

Brandon Copeland (hamstring) given no designation, will play Philly
news

Who will win, Falcons or Eagles? Experts' Picks

The Falcons will kick off their season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles
news

Jeezy on how the Falcons embody the culture of Atlanta

The "Put on for My City" artist says he'll be reaching out to Arthur Blank for a Super Bowl ring. 
news

Wyche: How this Falcons season can go right, how it can go wrong

Steve Wyche breaks down how Arthur Smith's team can exceed, fall below expectations
news

Falcons Daily: Diving into the origin story of Dean Pees' pass rush strategies

The defensive coordinator reminisces on the practice that caused everything to click 
news

Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett's absence not injury related

Brandon Copeland limited with hamstring issue
news

Bair: Too many are focusing on all the wrong things regarding Matt Ryan

On-field performance -- not age, salary or cap number -- only important metric for Falcons veteran quarterback during 2021 season
news

The Great Debate: Can the Falcons start the season hot? 

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney discuss where they believe the Falcons are, who the x-factors of the game can be and much more. 
news

How Kyle Pitts became the Unicorn

In his first NFL season, Pitts is sticking to the blueprint that got him this far and is as eager as everyone else to see just how good he can be.

Top News

Bair Mail: Expectations for Kyle Pitts' first game, Josh Rosen and offensive line question marks

Falcons injury report: Full-squad available to Arthur Smith vs. Eagles

Falcons Daily: What can we expect from Mike Davis and the running backs on Sunday? 

Jeezy on how the Falcons embody the culture of Atlanta

Advertising