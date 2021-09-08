Bair Mail: Grady Jarrett's (high) ceiling, Dante Fowler predictions and where Richie Grant fits

The Falcons didn't do well enough on defense last year. The pass rush was around the quarterback but didn't bring him around enough. That, and a lackluster secondary, formed the league's worst pass defense.

The linebackers were solid, but it didn't change the need to overhaul the unit while building around some solid individual talent.

The Falcons have a new coordinator in Dean Pees, with veteran talent filling key roles up front and in the secondary.

The unit's led by elite defensive tackle and surefire captain Grady Jarrett, cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Deion Jones. And, while the unit looks better than the 2020 version, it's time to go prove it starting Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are plenty of questions surrounding this Falcons defense, which is why we're focusing on that unit in Wednesday's Bair Mail.

Brodie France from Castleton on Hudson, N.Y.

Hey there Bair,

You want defensive questions, I've got two for ya! Firstly, Grady Jarrett has been a beast for a few years now, with the addition of Pees hopefully dialing up more pressure from our DEs and maximizing Grady's potential, what do you think of his chances of earning 1st team All Pro? Personally, I think he's gonna eat well this year!

Secondly, who's your favorite Falcons defender, all time? Other than an obvious choice in Prime Time, some of my favs have been John Abraham, Keith Brooking, Deion Jones, DeAngelo Hall and the aforementioned Grady Jarrett!

Keep up the great work and hope you and yours are happy and healthy!

-- Brodie

Bair: Brodie France. Great name. Like, Action star good. And appreciate the questions. Like 'em so much I'll get to both.

Making the All-Pro team is hard work. It's light years above the Pro Bowl in terms of prestige, with just two each on the first and second units. We already know one spot's essentially earmarked for Aaron Donald, but Jarrett's certainly capable of taking the other. Sacks are key to getting votes, even though the defensive tackle position is more about great film than massive numbers.

He could have a huge year, however, and has the talent and drive to reach such heights. I'm not making bold predictions, but he's capable or touching that vaulted ceiling.

On to your second question. I'm going old school here by saying I'm a Claude Humphrey guy. I have a painting of him up in my office. The man was a monster, a titan of his era. The fine folks a Pro Football Reference went back and tallied sacks for pass rushers working before 1982, when tackling quarterbacks for a loss became a stat.