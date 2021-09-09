The Great Debate: Can the Falcons start the season hot? 

McElhaney: Mykal Walker (you knew I was going to choose a defensive player, right?). Here's the thing about the inside linebackers: We haven't really heard too much about them, and that's because I get the sense that Smith and the rest of the staff are incredibly pleased with the group they inherited. We can talk about Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun all day long (and I am sure we will over the course of this season). But I think I am most excited to see Walker.

He was someone who surprised me last year in his development. The Falcons drafted him, sure, but I didn't have him too high on my list of players to watch going into the 2020 training camp. He turned my head on the very first day, and has continued to. He's established himself as a role player behind Jones and Oluokun, but I think he has an opportunity in 2021 to become more than just someone playing a role.

In Pees' scheme, I think Walker can be an asset because he has the attributes of a player who performs well in this scheme. Walker has versatility and speed. I think we saw flashes of that last year. I think we'll see that on a more consistent basis in Walker's second year in the league. I know I am looking forward to seeing that continued growth from Walker because I think he has the ability to be someone dynamic.

Bair: Moving on to our final question: Talent is obviously key to establishing and then holding leads down the stretch. There's a confidence factor, a mental game that must be won, to avoid what happened last season, when the Falcons blew late leads and often in dramatic fashion. I think there's a winning mentality involved that you either have or you don't.

I say all that to ask you this: Can that be coached into a team or do they have to learn how to win by doing?

McElhaney: It's not a cop out to think it's a little of both. I was here last year (as were many of you reading this). We all saw how the blown leads almost felt like an inevitability. I remember saying that I felt like it had seeped into the identity of these players and in the macro view of this organization.

So, when it comes to changing an identity, one has to do two things: Look different and act different, and let those differences permeate through the very core of an organization.