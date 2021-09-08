Falcons Daily: Kyle Pitts prepares for first league game

One snap. One catch. That's all Pitts got in any of the Falcons three preseason games. That was by design. It was also a sign of where this staff thinks Pitts is in his development.

Head coach Arthur Smith has said on a few occasions during the preseason that if Pitts wasn't as far along as he was that - of course - they would give him more live game reps. But that wasn't the case. He was doing every thing asked of him and doing it to the standard of which the staff wanted him to. There was no reason to see him in any preseason game. The coaching staff already knew what they had in him.

And as Pitts looked back over his first training camp period, this was actually something he, too, was fine with. That's because the rookie tight end said his head coach - at his core - is a great teacher.

"I am very comfortable," Pitts said. "I think (Smith) did everything for a reason. He does a great job of teaching. He kind of made it easier for me to learn. And I found ways to learn his way. Me and him, we kind of gel."

Through Smith's eyes, he likes to keep perspective on Pitts' first year in the league. Smith has been adamant that he will reserve judgement about the rookie's season when said season is over. But - he added - Pitts' individual success means little if the Falcons aren't winning games.

"Ultimately, once we get to the end of the season we will see then where he's at and what kind of impact he had in helping us win," Smith said. "If he has 70 catches and then we lose a bunch of games in blow outs, who cares. It's like being a high volume scorer on a bad basketball team."

For someone who's going to be a major part of this offense, that's the last thing Smith wants for Pitts. It's the last thing Pitts wants for himself, too.

There's a lot to be said about the expectations on Pitts' shoulders. There's even more to be said about the success - or lack there of in certain cases - of high-drafted rookie tight ends in the league. For Pitts and Smith, none of that really matters at the end of the day. What matters is Pitts' development, and Pitts' development alone.