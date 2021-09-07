Bair's NFL Power Rankings: Bucs, Chiefs reign supreme, Falcons have room to rise

How the NFL hierarchy sets up heading into Week 1

Sep 07, 2021 at 10:37 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

After a full training camp and preseason slate, we're ever-so-close to playing NFL games that count.

That's exciting stuff. It has been far too long since we piled into Mercedes Benz Stadium or, if the Falcons are on the road, huddled around the flat screen with enough snacks and sudsy beverages to make it through eight or so hours or commercial-free NFL Red Zone coverage. Scott Hanson, we've missed you so.

RELATED CONTENT:

We won't know how this season will shake out. We do know how the teams stack up entering the 2021 NFL season thanks to the power ranking you're about to read, my first for AtlantaFalcons.com. Don't bother looking at any others. This hierarchy is indisputable.

Think I'm being serious? I can assure you I am not.

These are power rankings, man. They're meant to be fun, light-hearted, taken with a microscopic grain of Morton's salt. So, for the love of goodness gracious, when I take a thinly veiled shot at your team – I'll get to everybody at some point – absorb it with the spirit in which it was intended.

You probably won't like where I put the Falcons. I'll surely be a homer or a hater to everyone in this no-win situation, so let's let my overall coverage of the team speak louder than the number next to their name on this list.

Got all that straight? Good, cause the preamble's over. Let's get to it my Week 1 NFL Power Rankings:

Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady wants to play how long? Ugh. Signed, every other NFL team.
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
If a revamped offensive line functions well, the Chiefs are once again the AFC’s team to beat.
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen just got paid big bucks. He earned it as leader of a squad that could be dominant for years to come.
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers always seems upset about something in the offseason. That isn’t a bad thing for Packers fans. Pissed off Aaron Rodgers is tough to beat.
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Losing J.K. Dobbins is a real blow. Make no mistake about it. But the Ravens are tough. And Lamar Jackson plays like he’s stuck in fast forward. Ravens are still a title contender.
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Let Russ cook. And don’t bet against him. That’s a fool’s errand.
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
The pressure is on Matt Stafford. The defense is loaded. He has tons of weapons available, even after the Cam Akers loss. His play caller’s elite. He’d better go deeeeep in the playoffs.
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
The Browns are absolutely stacked. Then why are they sitting at No. 8? We’ve seen them fail to meet preseason hype before. Gonna have to earn their rise up the rankings.
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
If they can stay healthy, look out. The 49ers could be a title contender again, even if Jimmy Garoppolo takes every snap over No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. Or, even weirder, if they share time.
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Mac Jones a great coach, a solid line and quality skill players at his disposal, also aided by a quality defense. He landed in a terrific spot.
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Arthur Smith will be missed in Tennessee, but there’s enough talent there to keep the ball rolling.
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores is an excellent head coach. The Dolphins have talent. It’s time for them to make a jump and seriously contend in the AFC East.
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have so many good offensive skill players and Big Ben can still deliver. Oh, and just pay T.J. Watt already.
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
The Drew Brees era is over. The Jameis Winston era has begun, and Bucs fans know what that means. Lots of interceptions.
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys have potential. There’s no telling if they’ll realize it. Only way they do is if Dak Prescott stays healthy and former Falcons coach Dan Quinn can fix that defense.
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
How much Fitz-magic is really left at 38 years old? Washington may not need a ton with a defense that good.
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have all the makings of a really good team, with one giant question mark: the quarterback. Carson Wentz must stay healthy and find old form.
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury better figure out how to win in the talented NFC West and he’d better do it fast. His job may depend on it.
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert’s a superstar in the making. Brandon Staley’s an excellent football mind. But this team has made so many late-game gaffes that they get zero benefit of the doubt. Gotta prove it in 2021.
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Love the way Dalvin Cook plays football. Can’t say the same about Kirk Cousins. Simply doesn’t inspire confidence.
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Jon Gruden won’t walk the plank if the Raiders don’t make the playoffs, but Mike Mayock might.
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
The Bears are going with Andy Dalton at quarterback to start the season. Can’t see that lasting long with Justin Fields waiting in the wings.
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
The home team’s well coached, which might make them better than the sum of their parts. Oh, and Matt Ryan’s still got it. Don’t believe me? Just watch.
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
The Broncos defense should be good, but they clearly can’t pick a quarterback. Drew Lock, another higher-round draft pick loses out to Teddy Bridgewater. Will they ever find a franchise signal caller?
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
Falcons face dual threat quarterback Jalen Hurts up first. Keeping him off balance and error prone will be key to starting the season off right.
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold couldn’t have been drafted into a worse situation with the New York Jets. Being paired with Matt Rhule is far better. Doesn’t guarantee he or the Panthers will be good.
Giants_table
New York Giants
After seeing these near-bottom-of-the-barrel Giants/Jets rankings, New York won’t be in a good state of mind.
Jets_table
New York Jets
Robert Saleh has all the makings of a great head coach. He is, however, missing one thing -- the talent required to win a bunch.
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow’s surgically repaired ACL had better be sturdy. Cincinnati could spiral if it’s anything less.
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Wanted Tebow to make the team. Mostly to see social media go nuclear. Jags’ win total was gonna be low with or without him.
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
If the Lions win more than seven games, I’ll let Dan Campbell bite my kneecap off.
Texans_table
Houston Texans
And with the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select...

