Bair's NFL Power Rankings: Bucs, Chiefs reign supreme, Falcons have room to rise

Videos Best of mic'd up | 2021 AT&T Training Camp

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on how the running game 'will be important every week'

Videos The best of 2021 AT&T Training Camp

Videos Bringing it every single day | Ta'Quon Graham's Rookie Spotlight

Videos Walk-on mentality | Avery Williams' Rookie Spotlight

Videos "I'm going to block my butt off." | Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Micd Up

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on his relationship with GM Terry Fontenot

Videos 'You never heard any song from Bruno Mars?' | Duron Harmon AT&T Wired

Videos Foyesade Oluokun speaks on playing for Dean Pees and how 'Whatever he says, I'm trying to be a sponge and take it in.'

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson speaks on his role for this season and how 'I'm just out there to help this team win'

Videos Initial 53-man roster, strengths & weaknesses, why Falcons will win, Cam Newton surprise | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Erik Harris sends his condolences to those affected by Hurricane Ida

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on today's roster cuts

Videos 'Yeah, I see why this guy went first round' | Calvin Ridley AT&T Wired

Videos New and with something to prove | On The Rise

Videos Highlights from Falcons vs Browns preseason game | Sideline Access

Videos Arthur Smith recaps tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns

Videos Josh Rosen speaks on his first preseason game with the Falcons and how he has 'matured as a person'

Videos Browns vs. Falcons Highlights | Preseason week 3

Videos Highlight: Rosen rips fadeaway TD laser to toe-tapping Green on third down

Videos Highlight: Dwayne Johnson intercepts the Kyle Lauletta pass vs. Cleveland Browns

Videos Highlight: Josh Rosen looks sharp on play-action dart to Juwan Green for 26 yards

Videos Highlight: Rowland reels Franks' 21-yard loft with terrific sliding grab

Videos Highlight: Kyle Pitts breaks loose for explosive 27-yard gain on first catch

Videos Highlight: Mykal Walker disrupts fourth-down throw for turnover on downs

Videos Like father, like son | Drew Dalman's Rookie Spotlight

Videos Best of cornerback A.J. Terrell | 2021 AT&T Training Camp highlights

Videos Made it to Atlanta #TTGOG | Darren Hall's Rookie Spotlight

Videos Arthur Smith speaks to the media before the final preseason game vs. the Browns

Videos 'The camera, you know he got that?' | A.J. Terrell AT&T Wired

Videos Competition continues | Highlights at AT&T Training Camp

Videos Grady Jarrett speaks on the positive of having the preseason back

Videos Dave Ragone speaks to the media before AT&T Practice

Videos Dean Pees speaks on the defense being 'user friendly'

Videos A winning mentality | Adetokunbo Ogundeji's Rookie Spotlight

Videos Marquice Williams speaks on how 'Every guy will have a role on special teams on this roster'

Videos Matt Ryan press conference after practice at AT&T Training Camp

Videos Quarterbacks hard at work | Highlights at AT&T Training Camp

Videos First look at Josh Rosen | Dave Archer's Camp Report