Why Saints clash means a little more to Kaden Elliss, David Onyemata, Ryan Nielsen

These three members of the Falcons defense will face their old team on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Nov 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In a one-on-one interview with FOX5 Atlanta's Luke Hetrick, Falcons inside linebacker Kaden Elliss was asked to describe what Sunday's matchup with the New Orlean Saints will feel like.

"Blood," Elliss said. "Blood in the water."

For the first time this season, the Falcons will face the Saints in this classic divisional clash between two rivals. However, there's more on the line than bragging rights and a first-place standing in the division. For Elliss, defensive lineman David Onyemata and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, this matchup means a little bit more.

"There's going to be so much on the line," Elliss said. "Obviously, it's for first place in the division, but that's just adding to the rivalry that's already there. ... I can't wait to get out there and, obviously, that's my old team. So, it's a lot of people I know, a lot of people I've faced. Personally, I'm really excited to get to out there and get to play against you guys for real. It's not practice. It's real."

Related Links

Elliss raises a good point. For years, he, Onyemata and Nielsen have been going up against this Saints offense in practice every single day. Despite changes in personnel, philosophy, schemes and coaches, too, the three current Falcons have quite a bit of institutional knowledge about this Saints team, how it's constructed and what makes it tick.

Four seasons for Elliss, six seasons for Nielsen and seven seasons for Onyemata in New Orleans means something.

So, yes, the Falcons defense knows a lot about the Saints offense even with the quarterback position somewhat up in the air even with Derek Carr officially out of the concussion protocol. The other side of the coin, though, is that the Saints know Onyemata, Nielsen and Elliss made the jump to red and black. So, Sunday's game could turn into a real they-don't-know-we-know-they-know situation.

That's always a possibility, too.

The thing is that, despite the fact that this is the first time these two teams will face each other in 2023, they play each other twice a year. They already know a heck of a lot about each other. So, how much of an asset is having Elliss, Onyemata and Nielsen? What type of feasible impact could that make? It really depends on how many changes the Saints have made from one year to the next offensively.

"This game is going to come down to who prepares. Ultimately, when the ball gets kicked off, it's not going to change. If you execute well, handle the situation, take care of the football, that's who's going to win," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "(It's about) how you prepare, regardless of what kind of inside information you think you've got.

"Sometimes you can go chase ghosts, but (the Saints have) adapted, too. You forget they have a say. Sometimes people lose, I don't know if it's respect or delusion, about how good the other side is. They have a say, too. We have a healthy respect. It's a big rivalry game. We need to win this game, and I'm sure they feel the same way."

If interviews coming out of New Orleans are any indication, they do.

And there was no love lost in New Orleans this week when running back Alvin Kamara was asked what it'll be like going up against Nielsen's scheme in a true game scenario instead of practice.

"I don't give a damn," Kamara told reporters in response. "For me, it's more so about familiarity with kind of the same defensive scheme. He'll probably try to throw some different stuff in there but, you know, he's on the other side now."

So, yeah, there's the rivalry for ya.

Week 12 Practice | 11.20.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 29

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leslie #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leslie #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 and defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 and defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 29

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 29

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 29

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 29

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 29

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9 (17)
CALAIS CAMPBELL'S JOURNEY TO 100 SACKS

Related Content

news

Falcons elevate two offensive weapons for Week 12 game against Saints

Tight end Parker Hesse and wide receiver Chris Blair from practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Five things to watch when Falcons host rival New Orleans Saints at home in Week 12 clash

Desmond Ridder returns to QB1 status. What differences could be seen from the young quarterback after two games on the sideline? 
news

Who will win in Week 12, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face New Orleans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday
news

Falcons injury report: One player ruled out for Week 12 game against Saints 

Mack Hollins will miss Sunday's game, Taylor Heinicke is questionable and Younghoe Koo did not receive a game designation.  
news

Nerdy Birds: Bijan Robinson's elusiveness and fast starts on defense

Ultimately the results have not been what the team has aimed for in the win-loss column, but there is evidence of the evolution of the offense of which Robinson is a major factor.
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 12 game
news

Falcons injury report: Updating participation status for Younghoe Koo, Mack Hollins, Dee Alford and more as Saints practice week continues

Kicker Younghoe Koo was limited in Thursday's practice after missing Wednesday's session.
news

Bijan Robinson, Arthur Smith weigh in on usage, what's happened and what comes next for first-round running back

The No. 8 overall pick has averaged 4.9 yards over 125 carries through his first 10 NFL games. 
news

Players pass out turkeys, Thanksgiving fixings at Falcons Feast

The team provided Thanksgiving meals to families on Atlanta's Westside on Tuesday
news

What Desmond Ridder learned watching from the sidelines before he returned as starting quarterback 

Ridder started the first eight games of the season, and now he regains the starting position in Week 12. 
news

Falcons injury report: Participation levels for Younghoe Koo, Mack Hollins, others announced as Saints week formally starts

Koo, Calais Campbell did not participate in Wednesday's practice session

Top News

Five things to watch when Falcons host rival New Orleans Saints at home in Week 12 clash

Why Saints clash means a little more to Kaden Elliss, David Onyemata, Ryan Nielsen

Falcons injury report: One player ruled out for Week 12 game against Saints 

Who will win in Week 12, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

Advertising