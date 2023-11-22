Bair Mail: On Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Desmond Ridder and the 2024 quarterback market

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hi, Scott. Right to the point: Is Richie Grant still a starter coming out of the bye? And please explain your reasoning to us. Thanks.

Bair: Always appreciate hearing from you, Will. And since you got straight to the point, I'll do the same. I would anticipate Richie Grant being a starter coming out of the bye. It was plain that the third-year safety struggled against Arizona, with Cardinals tight end Trey McBride even mentioning postgame that he felt comfortable beating him one-on-one.

That's never what you want to hear. The Central Florida product has struggled at times, sure, but he has also made some big plays for this team while navigating as diverse role as a deep safety who ventures into the box or slot. Overall, though, I don't think he has been quite as bad overall as the post-Cardinals recency bias suggests. I can admit, however, that he hasn't been perfect.

Your question, Will, is actually a two-parter. It's an evaluation of Grant's performance and the other options available. Jaylinn Hawkins is no longer on the team, leaving either DeMarcco Hellams and Micah Abernathy as options. Hellams comes in as a third safety, but I'm not sure if he's ready for a three-down role like Grant's. Don't think Abernathy is either.

Now, it's possible that we see a decrease in Grant's role – taking some aspect of it away and give it to Hellams – but I still think he's a major contributor after the bye. That said, I've been wrong before. Just ask my wife. Ha.