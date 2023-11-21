A kid from Griffin, Ga., Dee Alford makes his family proud as an Atlanta Falcon

During a TV timeout, Jackson proudly explained that he is in possession of not one, not two, but three game balls, all gifted to him by Alford.

He proudly ticked them off one by one: There was a game ball from Alford's days playing with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021. There was his first intercepted ball, too, a game-sealing pick in the Falcons' 23-20 win over the Browns in 2022. Oh, and he couldn't forget the ball Alford returned for a touchdown on a punt return in the Falcons' 2023 preseason game against Miami.

During an offensive series, Jackson switched the tale, sharing the story of how Alford finally settled on playing football in the first place, having spent the majority of his childhood and young adult years honing his basketball skills. It wasn't until his final year of high school that Alford really leaned into football. The reason being?

"I'm just too short, Dad," Jackson remembers a teenage Alford saying to him.

He laughed at the memory as adult Alford roamed the Falcons sideline, awaiting his next chance for a defensive stand.

His son was speedy, though, Jackson was quick to point out.

He was speedy enough to catch the attention of the Falcons and several other NFL teams after that year in Winnipeg, when he won a Grey Cup championship.

Alford hit the road soon after that, traveling from Chicago to Detroit to Atlanta to work out with NFL teams. There were a lot more teams left on the list, but once Atlanta called Alford and presented him with an offer following the workout, there was no turning back.

That's because playing for the Falcons was a dream realized for Alford and his family.

Alford's path to the NFL wasn't easy. It's actually a story quite unlike many others.

A kid from Griffin went to play college ball in northeast Tennessee, and he had to work for a scholarship.

Alford didn't have many draft prospects when he graduated, despite breaking school records, so he decided to take his talents northward to Canada. With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, though, that first professional season was put on hold; Alford went a full year without playing football. To keep busy and money flowing, he worked the night shift at a local FedEx, stacking boxes and unloading trucks. He'd get off work at six or seven o'clock in the morning and go straight to a workout.

Alford never stopped moving or working, and when football finally returned to his life, he kept at it.

A year later, he was winning a championship in Canada as one of the league's best and most productive defensive backs, a CFL All-Star in his first season no less.

A year after that, he became the Falcons starting slot cornerback.

At every step, his father was there, watching and cataloging the moments of his son's football career just as he cataloged his movements in the first half of the Falcons game against the Vikings that Sunday afternoon in November.

During the game, Jackson wasn't boisterous. He wasn't loud. He was locked in. More than anything, though, he wasn't shocked that he was there in the stands, nor that his son was there on the field.