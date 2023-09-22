How the Falcons defensive depth has taken the "next man up" cliché to heart, put action behind it

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The phrase "next man up" is an old sports cliché, but it's an integral part to any football team. The Falcons live by this very mentality, too.

When inside linebacker Troy Andersen entered concussion protocol after Atlanta's Week 1 win over Carolina, second-year player Nate Landman stepped up to make the first start of his career. The drop off was hardly discernible.

It's something assistant coach/defense Jerry Gray took note of as he reflected on Sunday's game.

"He was just hitting guys, and I was like, 'Woah, that's amazing.' That's what you want," Gray said. "When you've got guys like that... and that's your 12th, 13th or 14th player, those guys are going to help you down the road."

But just how do the Falcons instill a next-man-up mindset?

That can be answered with another cliché: Practice makes perfect. That preparation began in OTAs. It followed the Falcons into training camp and continues into the regular season. The Falcons' defensive training staff ensures that players from the top of the depth chart to practice players receive quality reps in practice.

"Whoever is on offense, that doesn't matter. These are your reps, and what you do with those reps are the important things," Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. "It's how did you perform, execute and play within those."

Landman recorded four total tackles in the win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday, and the Falcons defense came away with a few key stops much like they did in Week 1 when they featured Andersen. One that comes to mind is a stop by Landman in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. It was a third-and-one stop that set up the Falcons would-be, game-changing drive to seal the win.

Leading up to Landman's first start, and just the ninth game of his career, he leaned on Andersen. The two began their professional journeys in Atlanta last season and quickly became friends. Throughout the week the linebackers talked about what Landman should expect and bounced ideas off each other.

"We compete with each other and we study together," Landman said. "I didn't feel alone out there, it was a good feeling."