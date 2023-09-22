Nerdy Birds: Hot start for the defense, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier breaking tackles

Running the Rock

Switching to the other side of the ball, the Falcons offense came into the 2023 season with an identity and an ability to run the ball and move the chains even when opponents knew what was coming. Through two games, the offense has continued to lean into that identity. Atlanta's offensive line has created space for ball carriers, despite facing eight-man boxes on more than a quarter of carries, resulting in an average speed at the line of scrimmage of 11.43 miles per hour for Falcons running backs. Only Kansas City (11.78) averages a higher average speed at the line of scrimmage entering Week 3.

That speed at the line of scrimmage has led Atlanta's offense to produce the second-most carries of 10-plus yards through Week 2 with 11. That space and speed has also resulted in backs running through would-be tacklers. The Falcons rank second in the NFL with 263 yards after contact. Individually, among players with 20 carries entering Week 3, Tyler Allgeier ranks third in the NFL with 135 yards after contact, while Bijan Robinson ranks fourth with 124.

Running through contact, more often than not, results in success in short-yardage critical downs. Arthur Smith's decision to keep the offense on the field for a 4th-and-1 late in the game last week spoke to his confidence in the offense in short-yardage situations. Through two games, the Falcons offense leads the NFL with a 7.9 rush EPA on 3rd-and-short or 4th down.