Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah reflects on Lions trade as he prepares for return to Detroit

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The rose-colored glasses quickly came off.

As soon as the 2022 season concluded, cornerback Jeff Okudah got excited about 2023. He'd just wrapped up his first double-digit-game season since his college days, a sure sign he was fully recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon that derailed all of 2021. He believed his next season — now this season — would be his best with the Detroit Lions.

Instead, three months into the offseason, Okudah was traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

"You kind of get rid of the utopian mindset that things will always go perfect and try to just take things as they come," Okudah said. "Obviously, in this game, there's a lot of competitors, so things might not always go your way. But what I'm learning is how you respond, how you bounce back from all that."

And Okudah did bounce back, for the most part. He injured his foot early into summer training camp, was inactive for the Falcons' opening two victories and only recently upgraded to full participation in practice this week. His return to practice came just in time, though, for a game he has had circled on the schedule since May.

Although Okudah's game status won't be known until Friday, he'll hit the road regardless this weekend for the Falcons' Week 3 game (Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX) against the Lions. He hasn't been back to Ford Field since his departure.

"You have to fight the, 'I want to get revenge,' and stuff like that because it doesn't work," Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. "If you get revenge and you lose, guess what? You hurt the team and you lose.

"If he's thinking about the other 10 guys that he's out there playing with, it won't be so much about him, it'll be about the Atlanta Falcons and what we're going to do on Sunday."