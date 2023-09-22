Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Arthur Smith's calculated risks

Isaac A from GA

Sooo, idk how ur gonna take this but I think we might just need to trade pitts. Now b4 u go crazy, hear me out. Now we both know Pitts is a PLAYMAKER, and that rookie szn was CRAZY! But it hasn't rly been the same these past couple years, ik he hasn't rly had a quality qb, but honestly, when u look at his film from this year and last year, he hasn't rly put in the same effort iyk what I mean, like he hasn't rly been putting effort in running routes and blocking, he doesn't rly seem happy here and he deserves btr, I'm just curious on what u think about this, and if we did trade, what do u think would be a good offer?

Bair: Let's dispel some rumors here. I challenge anyone who questions Kyle Pitts' lack of effort. You don't see that in his route running or run blocking. I don't think he has ever suggested or even implied unhappiness with his current situation. So, let's throw that reasoning out before we proceed.

In terms of a trade, I don't the Falcons would trade him. I surely wouldn't. Pitts is super talented and a great locker room presence. Just because he doesn't have massive stats right now doesn't mean that he won't by season's end. His spectacular Week 1 catch proved how good is as a receiver. Let's not forget he had 1,000-plus receiving yards in his last season fully healthy. He had some quarterback and health issues in 2022 and is just two games back in his return from that knee injury.

Patience should be exercised here, for sure. There's no way I move him now or at the deadline unless it's for a king's ransom.

Hassim Diallo from Lawrenceville, Ga.

Big fan of your and the mailbag! Now to my question. I have noticed during press conferences the first reporter to ask a question is always D-Led. Is it by design, due to seniority or because he represents AJC? Sorry not football question but an observation I am intrigued by.