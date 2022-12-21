Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier's emergence, Rashaan Evans performance, Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder starting over Marcus Mariota

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- We're steaming toward Desmond Ridder's second start, this time a Christmas Eve affair against the host Baltimore Ravens.

It should be a tough one whether Lamar Jackson plays or not, and it's one the Falcons simply must have.

They'll have to rely heavily on rookies to get it, including Ridder and running back Tyler Allgeier. We'll discuss both of those guys, plus the future at inside linebacker and Rashaan Evans' role in it.

We also talk about Arthur Smith's contributions in this Wednesday mailbag.

Ben McDermott from Oxford, England, U.K.

One thing that has really impressed me of late is how hard Tyler Allgeier plays, fighting for every yard. This aggressive style of running paid off with the 100-yard game on Sunday. I want to know your thoughts on his development and whether he could be RB1 for years to come.

Bair: Tyler Allgeier is a fun player to watch. He's so physical at the point of attack and maintains balance even after receiving significant contact. There's an underrated aspect of game, however, that I really enjoy: patience.

Allgeier is willing to let a hole develop, and he's also able to improvise or try something else if the first option isn't available. Take that 2-point conversion against the Saints as an example. He bounced that play outside not once but twice looking for the proper angle, eventually found one that got him across the goal line.

He has impressed the Falcons staff with how he has developed throughout the year.