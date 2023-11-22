What Desmond Ridder learned watching from the sidelines before he returned as starting quarterback 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Last season Desmond Ridder made his first start after the bye week against the New Orleans Saints. This Sunday will look fairly similar. The Falcons face the Saints coming off the bye, and Ridder will play his first game since regaining his starting position on Monday.

But the two games couldn't be more different.

It's not just because Ridder was a rookie making his NFL debut in a hostile environment like the Superdome, and Sunday will mark his 13th start. It's also unique because of what he's learned in the last few weeks watching from the sidelines.

"He's done a really good job of that and has taken advantage of what can be perceived as a major negative," head coach Arthur Smith said Monday, "and try to turn it into a positive for not just the short-term, but for the rest of his career."

Ridder started the first eight games this season and four in 2022, after he took over the position late last year from Marcus Mariota. For the last two games and change — including a second half in the Week 8 loss to Tennessee — Taylor Heinicke led Atlanta's offense.

Ridder got a chance to learn from Heinicke in productive way. Ridder picked up on Heinicke's communication style when working with Smith and Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone. Heinicke had a more open approach collaborating about what worked for the veteran quarterback and what didn't.

"It kind of clicked in my head something that might be a little different or something that might help," Ridder said.

Now heading into the Week 12 game, Ridder has adopted that practice working to be more open in meetings as he continues to grow and find his own style.

Ridder also observed the overall energy of the team throughout the games he watched from the bench. He noted lulls on the Falcons' sideline underscoring its importance as the Falcons ride a three-game skid in the loss column.

"If everyone's just locked in for 60 minutes on all sides of the ball, all phases, playing fast playing with speed playing physical — I think you'll see a very dominant Atlanta Falcons see out there," Ridder said.

The Falcons have a crucial stretch upcoming where they'll face every divisional opponent in a tightly contested NFC South over the next four games and another showdown with New Orleans in Week 18.