 Skip to main content
Advertising

Falcons sign defensive end James Smith-Williams

James Smith-Williams is a former seventh-round draft pick who had spent all four years of his NFL career so far with the Commanders.

Apr 10, 2024 at 03:46 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive end James Smith-Williams, the team announced Wednesday.

Mike McCartney – Smith-Williams' Vayner Sports agent – first shared the news Monday, noting player and organization agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Smith-Williams is a former seventh-round draft pick out of NC State. He was picked by the Washington Commanders where he had spent all four years of his NFL career up until now. The defensive end played in 55 of a possible 67 regular-season games, starting 27. He made 85 total tackles during that time, which included seven sacks and 14 for a loss. He was also responsible for two pass breakups.

Amid all that, Smith-Williams' arguably best season – so far – came in 2022, when he started all 14 games in which he played and had a pass breakup, three sacks, five tackles for loss and 23 stops overall.

Smith-Williams is 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds at 26 years old.

look1 16x9 (3)

Related Links

The Falcons have now brought in five players during free agency who spent 2023 with a different team. Smith-Williams, however, is the first one from the defensive side of the ball. The others are wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (Chicago Bears), wide receiver Rondale Moore (Arizona Cardinals; via trade), tight end Charlie Woerner (49ers) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings).

Cornerback Kevin King and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman also signed with the Falcons, but neither has played since 2021.

RELATED: Up-to-date tracker on all Falcons free agency moves

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Many mock drafts have the Falcons taking a defensive player in the first round. But what if they don't? There are multiple wide receiver options. 
news

Mock Draft 6.0: No trades, 50 picks, Falcons make two interesting decisions

In this week's mock draft, Tori McElhaney picks up a top edge rusher (Dallas Turner) in the first round and a quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) who falls to the second round ... or is exactly where some project him to be. 
news

Question of the Week: As the Falcons GM, would you trade up, down or remain at No. 8 in the draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is two weeks away. The Falcons currently hold the No. 8 overall pick. Should they keep it?
news

Edge rushers the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Dallas Turner of Alabama and Jared Verse of Florida State emerge as top rushers for the Falcons to take in the first round. 
news

Falcons sign cornerback Kevin King

Kevin King played for the Packers from 2017-21 but sat out 2022-23 due to personal reasons and then an injury. 
news

Falcons positions of need as 2024 draft week nears

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away. What positions of need do the Falcons still have?
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts heavily favor Dallas Turner to Falcons in first round

Dallas Turner has been projected in every edition, and it's no different in mock roundup 10.0. 
news

Falcons sign cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr.

The cornerback joins the Falcons with eight NFL seasons under his belt. 
news

Notes on a (hypothetical) Calais Campbell return

Last week, we took a deep dive into the possibility of an A.J. Terrell extension. This week, we dissect the options of Calais Campbell returning to the Falcons if he foregoes retirement. 
news

Falcons sign defensive tackle Eddie Goldman

Eddie Goldman brings six years of playing experience back to Atlanta. 
news

NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons find long-term running mate for A.J. Terrell

For years, the cornerback position opposite A.J. Terrell has been a revolving door. If quarterbacks go early, would the Falcons be enticed by the best cornerback in the class?  

Top News

Mock Draft 6.0: No trades, 50 picks, Falcons make two interesting decisions

Question of the Week: As the Falcons GM, would you trade up, down or remain at No. 8 in the draft?

Falcons sign defensive end James Smith-Williams

Edge rushers the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Advertising