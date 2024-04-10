Falcons sign defensive end James Smith-Williams

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive end James Smith-Williams, the team announced Wednesday.
Mike McCartney – Smith-Williams' Vayner Sports agent – first shared the news Monday, noting player and organization agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
Smith-Williams is a former seventh-round draft pick out of NC State. He was picked by the Washington Commanders where he had spent all four years of his NFL career up until now. The defensive end played in 55 of a possible 67 regular-season games, starting 27. He made 85 total tackles during that time, which included seven sacks and 14 for a loss. He was also responsible for two pass breakups.
Amid all that, Smith-Williams' arguably best season – so far – came in 2022, when he started all 14 games in which he played and had a pass breakup, three sacks, five tackles for loss and 23 stops overall.
Smith-Williams is 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds at 26 years old.
The Falcons have now brought in five players during free agency who spent 2023 with a different team. Smith-Williams, however, is the first one from the defensive side of the ball. The others are wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (Chicago Bears), wide receiver Rondale Moore (Arizona Cardinals; via trade), tight end Charlie Woerner (49ers) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings).
Cornerback Kevin King and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman also signed with the Falcons, but neither has played since 2021.