NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 49ers stay on top, Dolphins up to No. 2, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall a bit after Lions loss

The Cowboys lost to Arizona by 12 points. The Jaguars lost to Houston by 20. Dolphins put up 70 on Denver. Indy snuck by Baltimore.
The main takeaway from those results: what's down is up. That was the often the case in Week 3, which featured some wacky results and left just three unbeaten teams at this early point in the season. The NFC South started the week with three unbeaten teams, including the Falcons, and finished with none.
I don't think this suggests parity in the NFL, only that it's a true week-to-week league. Even the best around can have a slip-up. The key is not letting a misstep turn into a face plant.
The Falcons have that challenge ahead after falling to the Lions in Detroit. The Saints, Bucs and Cowboys face a similar plight heading into Week 4. These power rankings saw a fair amount of shake-up after all so many unexpected results, so let's take a look at the NFL hierarchy after three weeks of action.