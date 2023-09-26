NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 49ers stay on top, Dolphins up to No. 2, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall a bit after Lions loss

Lots of shuffling after lots of wacky results in Week 3 action.

Sep 25, 2023 at 11:25 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Cowboys lost to Arizona by 12 points. The Jaguars lost to Houston by 20. Dolphins put up 70 on Denver. Indy snuck by Baltimore.

The main takeaway from those results: what's down is up. That was the often the case in Week 3, which featured some wacky results and left just three unbeaten teams at this early point in the season. The NFC South started the week with three unbeaten teams, including the Falcons, and finished with none.

I don't think this suggests parity in the NFL, only that it's a true week-to-week league. Even the best around can have a slip-up. The key is not letting a misstep turn into a face plant.

The Falcons have that challenge ahead after falling to the Lions in Detroit. The Saints, Bucs and Cowboys face a similar plight heading into Week 4. These power rankings saw a fair amount of shake-up after all so many unexpected results, so let's take a look at the NFL hierarchy after three weeks of action.

(3-0)
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
It's official: 49ers are a juggernaut.

(3-0)
2
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Put a 70-burger on Denver. And, somehow, they probably could've scored more.
(2-1)
3
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
T-Swift dropped an NFL-level LFG at the Chiefs game. Is there anything she can't do?
(3-0)
4
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles got D'Andre Swift for next to nothing. Howie Roseman gets a gold star.
(2-1)
5
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Opponents beware: Bills might still be upset for to be upset over that Jets loss, and they're taking frustrations out on everyone.
(2-1)
6
4
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
When that Dallas defense isn't absolutely dominant, Cowboys look beatable.
(2-1)
7
3
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett is a freak. Unreal what he can do off the edge.
(2-1)
8
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
The Lions defense is legit. Falcons found that out firsthand.
(2-1)
9
3
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Injuries stink. Just ask the Ravens.
(1-2)
10
1
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Nice to see the Bengals have realized (in Week 3) that the 2023 regular season has started.
(2-1)
11
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Remember way back when (okay, last week), when folks were doubting Kenny Pickett?
(2-1)
12
5
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith's career renaissance is so much fun to watch.
(1-2)
13
4
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Was shocked to see Jags have lost 10 of their last 11 games against Houston. Mind blown.
(2-1)
14
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons offense needs to rebound well to beat the Jags in Week 4.
(2-1)
15
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs looked far more pedestrian in Week 3. Was that the Eagles or closer to how this team will perform?
(2-1)
16
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love's showing us something. Really came through down the stretch vs. Saints.
(2-1)
17
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
That defense is awesome. But losing Derek Carr for any stretch is a big blow. P.S. Injuries stink.


(1-2)
18
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
The only team worse that the Chargers in the clutch? The Vikings. That's why LAC finally got a win.
(1-2)
19
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
We need a new standard for Rams performance. Gotta set the bar lower.
(2-1)
20
6
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Shane Steichen might've been the right call at head coach.
(1-2)
21
6
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Sauce Gardner isn't real thrilled with Mac Jones, and for good reason. Go watch the video.
(1-2)
22
4
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
The Browns defense is good, but that Titans offense looks like a shell of itself.
(1-2)
23
3
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders have Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and not much else.
(1-2)
24
4
Texans_table
Houston Texans
It's entirely possible that C.J. Stroud is that dude.
(2-1)
25
3
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
That throttling against Buffalo is closer to what Washington's like than the two wins before it.
(1-2)
26
6
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals aren't very talented, but they play hard every week.
(1-2)
27
4
Jets_table
New York Jets
Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson remains the unquestioned starter. That boggles the mind.
(0-3)
28
4
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
No excuse for a team like that to be his bad.
(1-2)
29
2
Giants_table
New York Giants
They paid Danny Dimes how much?
(0-3)
30
4
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
That loss wasn't even beneficial to Bryce Young's development. No. 1 overall pick sat that one out with injury.
(0-3)
31
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Already feels like they're in a race for the No. 1 overall pick.
(0-3)
32
3
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Can't imagine what that flight home from Miami must've been like.
