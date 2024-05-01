 Skip to main content
Advertising

Falcons know picking QB Michael Penix Jr. became 'the story of the draft'

The talk of the town has been the Falcons' quarterback situation, signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix Jr. 

May 01, 2024 at 12:45 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — "We did draft a Georgia Bulldog last, guys. So, if somebody wants to acknowledge that, let's go."

Raheem Morris made that comment jokingly, knowing he could appeal to the local media, but was also likely serious.

The Atlanta Falcons head coach's attempted diversion came after more than 10 minutes of him and general manager Terry Fontenot defending their decision to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the No. 8 overall – for the third day in a row. It was Saturday. The first round was Thursday — seven Falcons picks ago.

Alas, no one asked about sixth-round defensive tackle Zion Logue, the Bulldog. Instead, another four-plus minutes of quarterback talk followed.

"I hate for it to be the story of the draft, but I know it will be," Morris said. "That's just how our world is based and is driven. But I can't say it's annoying, no, because it's what people want to see, it's piqued more interest."

It certainly has.

From the moment NFL commissioner Roger Goodell read Penix's name aloud in Detroit, opinions have swirled about the Falcons' choice. Understandably so, considering the Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year $180 million contract back in March. Picking up another passer, especially in the top 10, sparked controversy.

Some folks love the selection. Others hate it.

"I won't ride the emotional roller coaster, and I won't let our organization ride the emotional roller coaster," Morris said. "When you make those decisions, you can't be off of what everybody else thinks and what they say. Those reactions are going to happen. Some of the most bold decisions in anything we've ever done, not just football, they always happen when it comes with a little bit of rift. We're not going to run away from those things and those rifts if we believe in it.

"And we certainly believe in it. We won't waver on it."

Neither Morris nor Fontenot have.

"If our goal was to get instant gratification, then we'd be doing different things," Fontenot said. "That's not our goal. Our goal is to build a sustained winner."

As the two Falcons heads have explained multiple times now – and probably will many more – that's essentially the plan. Cousins is their starter as the team enters win-now mode with the 2024 season looming. Penix will be able to learn and develop behind Cousins. Then, when the time does come for a personnel change, Penix can seamlessly step into the role of QB1.

That's putting it simply and ideally, too. There are multitude of ways the Cousins-Penix dynamic can go in Atlanta once what's basically a four-year timeline hits its end. But at least now the Falcons have two strong options to place behind center. That was not the case back in January.

"If you would have told me at that time that we would have Kirk Cousins for right now and Michael Penix for the future," Fontenot said, "I would have told you it was a pipe dream."

16x9 copy
VIEW SEASON TICKET BENEFITS

Related Content

news

Assistant GM Kyle Smith confident in Falcons quarterback situation for next 5 years — 'minimum'

The conversation surrounding the Falcons' No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft continues. This time, assistant general manager Kyle Smith addresses the matter. 
news

Falcons agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

The 2024 NFL Draft brought the Falcons eight players. Another 10 come in through the UDFA wave that follows the tentpole event each year.
news

Falcons pick up TE Kyle Pitts' fifth-year option

The 2021 first-round draft pick's fate in Atlanta has been decided for the near future. 
news

Predicting the 2024 Falcons depth chart

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over, the Falcons' roster comes into a clearer view for the upcoming season. 
news

How national analysts grade the 2024 Falcons draft class

The Falcons made eight total picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Nerdy Birds: Recapping the 2024 Draft Class

Highlights, stat lines and more. 
news

What Day 3 NFL Draft picks said about joining the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons selected five picks on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Why the Falcons didn't pick a cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons rounded out their 2024 draft class with five selections Thursday, giving them eight overall. 
news

Falcons select DT Zion Logue with the No. 197 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with their fifth defensive player in the sixth round of the draft in Detroit.   
news

Falcons select WR Casey Washington with the No. 187 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with their third offensive player in the sixth round of the draft in Detroit.
news

Falcons select RB Jase McClellan with the No. 186 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with their second offensive player in the sixth round of the draft in Detroit.

Top News

Falcons know picking QB Michael Penix Jr. became 'the story of the draft'

Assistant GM Kyle Smith confident in Falcons quarterback situation for next 5 years — 'minimum'

Falcons agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

Falcons pick up TE Kyle Pitts' fifth-year option

Advertising