NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Chiefs take top spot, Eagles at No. 2 as 49ers lose again and Falcons move up a bit

It's always fun when top teams play each other in primetime. That's what happened Sunday night, when the Eagles and Dolphins squared off. Philadelphia made quite a statement in that game, using a tough defense that gets takeaways and big-play capabilities (oh, and the Brotherly Shove) to beat Miami.
That games was fun. So was the showdown between the Lions and Ravens, as Lamar Jackson reminded the league just how good he can be.
And in terms of the NFC South, there was a big showdown in Tampa, where the Falcons took sole possession of first place in the division with a never-say-die resolve that has become on of their trademarks. They'll have to cutdown on turnovers to realize potential, but there are moments where they look like a really good football team.
Let's take a look at how the entire league shakes out in these Week 8 NFL Power Rankings:
