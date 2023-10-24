NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Chiefs take top spot, Eagles at No. 2 as 49ers lose again and Falcons move up a bit

Atlanta is the top NFC South team in the division and these rankings, moving on up after big win in Tampa. 

Oct 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

It's always fun when top teams play each other in primetime. That's what happened Sunday night, when the Eagles and Dolphins squared off. Philadelphia made quite a statement in that game, using a tough defense that gets takeaways and big-play capabilities (oh, and the Brotherly Shove) to beat Miami.

That games was fun. So was the showdown between the Lions and Ravens, as Lamar Jackson reminded the league just how good he can be.

And in terms of the NFC South, there was a big showdown in Tampa, where the Falcons took sole possession of first place in the division with a never-say-die resolve that has become on of their trademarks. They'll have to cutdown on turnovers to realize potential, but there are moments where they look like a really good football team.

Let's take a look at how the entire league shakes out in these Week 8 NFL Power Rankings:

(6-1)
1
4
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes humbly requests to play the Chargers every week.

(6-1)
2
2
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Brown is a monster. Can say the same about the Eagles in the NFC.
(5-2)
3
2
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
They clearly miss Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.
(5-2)
4
--
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Philly provided a bit of a reality check. Gotta be good at everything to compete with the elites.
(5-2)
5
1
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence averaged 7.4 yards per carry. Yeah, I think his knee is OK.
(5-2)
6
3
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson is so, so good. I mean, wow.
(5-2)
7
5
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell took responsibility after Lions got beat bad by Baltimore. I think we'll look back at this game as a blip, not the start of a troubling trend.
(4-2)
8
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Why am I just not as sold on the Cowboys as some others above them?
(4-2)
9
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Best part of the Myles Garrett FG block: When he was asked if jumping the line is hard, he said, "Depends if you're me." Hilarious.
(3-3)
10
1
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow probably didn't get less healthy during the bye.
(4-3)
11
3
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
What on earth is going on with the Bills?!?
(4-2)
12
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Say what you will about Kenny Pickett. He's getting the job done.
(4-2)
13
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
'Hawks gotta tighten up that offense. Or throw to Jake Bobo more often.
(4-3)
14
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Start winning the turnover battle and the Falcons could be pretty darn good.
(3-3)
15
3
Jets_table
New York Jets
The fact that a team with Zach Wilson at quarterback is ranked so high speaks to how good that defense is. And Breece Hall. He's pretty good, too.
(3-3)
16
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs slip into second place in the NFC South. Falcons are to blame for that.
(2-4)
17
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Did y'all know that former Falcons features reporter is now covering the Chargers for ESPN? And was on SportsCenter on Sunday?!? Made my whole day.
(3-3)
18
3
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Texans are intriguing. And I don't use that word lightly.
(3-4)
19
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Minshew Mania: Part Deux?
(3-4)
20
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Rams have .500, or just under, written all over them.
(3-4)
21
4
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Statement of the obvious: Something isn't clicking on offense thus far.


(3-4)
22
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have looked so bad at times, but they're 3-4 and just beat the 49ers without Justin Jefferson. Go figure.
(2-4)
23
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Falcons get a Titans team coming off a bye, and fresh off the Kevin Byard trade.
(2-5)
24
4
Giants_table
New York Giants
The Giants scored multiple offensive touchdowns in the same game! I repeat, the Giants have scored multiple offensive touchdowns in the same game!!! Can't make this stuff up.
(3-4)
25
2
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Can't blame Jonathan Allen for being frustrated.
(2-5)
26
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears got a win with quarterback Tyson Bagent, a guy from a school you haven't heard of, making his first start. Can't make this stuff up.
(3-4)
27
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Nation is, well, less than thrilled with the coaching situation.
(2-5)
28
2
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick gets win No. 300. Mac Jones shows some life. Those two facts are not mutually exclusive.
(2-4)
29
5
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Miss Aaron Rodgers yet?
(2-5)
30
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Broncos won't be better without Kareem Jackson.
(1-6)
31
4
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Not sure we feel about the Cardinals like we do the Panthers.
(0-6)
32
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Can't lose if you don't play. We like to have fun here at NFL Power Rankings, but I do think the Panthers will improve and pull out some wins.

